Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on guide: How to get and play

Mojang is giving away the Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on, a unique pack that allows players to reclaim their lost loot and items. Featuring unique promotions and collaboration with music legend Ice Cube, the developers have gone all out to introduce this new addition to the game's Marketplace.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on.

How to get the Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on

Here's how you can claim and download the Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on is available for free on the Minecraft Marketplace. Simply head to the in-game store and search for it, or click on this deep link to open it.

Before claiming the Claims Adjuster add-on, log in with your registered Microsoft account to ensure the pack is bound to your account. Once the deep link opens in the game, click on the Free button with the Minecoin logo next to it to obtain the pack for free.

Next, download the pack on your preferred device running the Bedrock edition of the game. This will replace it with a button that will let you activate the Claims Adjuster Minecraft add-on and use it in a world of your choice. Install the pack in a new world to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.

Features of the Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on

Defeat the system boss in the Claims Adjuster add-on to get your lost loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on is a unique pack that allows players to reclaim their lost loot and items. It adds an NPC that acts as a lost loot claims manager. After players place a bed and set it as a respawn point, the entity spawns next to it once they die. Additionally, players also get a book in their inventory that lists out all the rules and instructions.

Once a player dies, they respawn in the bed near Larry, the NPC. Interacting with it brings a series of choices, where the player is rewarded with basic loot. Continuing the conversation will ultimately lead to a prompt to accept a fight. Accepting the fight will spawn the system, a powerful and hostile entity that needs to be defeated to get the final loot.

It is recommended to stock up on weapons and ammunition before taking on the system boss. The powerful Minecraft NPC uses its arms in a circular motion to deal devastating damage in succession, and it is recommended to use ranged attacks to dispatch it. Once defeated, it will drop all of the lost items as loot.

Defeating the system boss offers an easier way instead of exploring the world and looking for the items. While the boss fight is relatively difficult, it is a better method of getting the items that you dropped upon elimination. The Minecraft Claims Adjuster add-on is a nifty accompaniment in survival worlds and challenging gameplay where undue exploration leads to risks.

