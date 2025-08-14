How to look up Minecraft usernames

Players often wonder how they can look up Minecraft usernames, allowing them to share their in-game name with friends or identify fellow players in multiplayer games. It's also a handy asset when it comes to adding people to your list, letting gamers play together.

Ad

Here's how you can look up Minecraft usernames and find all the details associated with it.

Guide to look up Minecraft usernames

Here's how you can look up Minecraft usernames and find all the associated details (Image via namemc)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Players often look up Minecraft usernames to know more about players or add them to their friends list. During multiplayer gameplay in Realms or popular servers such as EarthMC or Hypixel, you will notice that there are usernames mentioned above the player's character. These usernames are essentially tokens that can be used to obtain more details about the gamer.

Ad

Trending

Here's how you can look up Minecraft usernames:

Note down the username of the player you wish to look up and keep it handy Head over to websites such as NameMC or minecraftuuid Paste the username in the search bar and hit enter The details of the username you searched will now be available, alongside additional information

Once you look up a username in Minecraft using the tools mentioned above, you will get access to the crucial information, such as the skin they are using as well as the capes owned by that player. Apart from that, you will also get access to their name history, essentially allowing you to see the previous usernames tied to that particular account.

Ad

When you look up a username, it also generates a specific UUID - a text string that is unique to each account. Many servers rely on this for authentication, making this process a great way to verify if a player is who they claim to be. Additionally, clicking on the image of the skin also opens up the linked asset, allowing you to don that skin and flaunt the style.

Looking up Minecraft usernames is especially useful for finding friends or other players. If you remember an old username, you can use this tool to find their latest username and connect with them. Since an old username will also depict the latest change and show the date of its modification, it makes it easier to track down lost friends or fellow players.

Ad

Additionally, the guide to look up Minecraft usernames is also a great way to prevent scams by ensuring the UUID and the usernames match. This is especially useful for server admins when tracking down troublemakers who change their names to evade bans or circumvent cooldown periods.

Also read: How to make copper decorations in Minecraft

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!