Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on guide: How to get and play

The Marketplace is giving away the Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on to celebrate the release of the Chase the Skies game drop and Vibrant Visuals. The unique add-on enables players to take pictures and screenshots using a range of tools that offer a wide array of customization options and choices.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on.

How to get the Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on

Get your hands on the Vibrant Memories add-on for free from the Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on can be obtained for free from the Minecraft Marketplace. Just head to the in-game store and search for it, or click on this deep link to open it.

Before claiming the Vibrant Memories add-on, it is recommended that you log in with your registered Microsoft account to ensure the pack is bound to your account. Once it is opened in the game, click on the Free button with the Minecoin logo next to it to obtain the pack for free.

Next, download the add-on on your preferred device. This will replace it with a button that will let you activate the Vibrant Memories add-on and use it in a world of your choice. It is recommended to install the pack in a new world to ensure there are no conflicts with existing add-ons, behavior packs, and resource packs.

Features of the Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on

The Vibrant Memories add-on offers unique and detailed camera control (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on is a unique photography and camera add-on that allows players to take stunning pictures using an array of custom tools and accessories. Once player land in the world, they will get a guidebook and a settings gear in their inventory, offering an array of options.

Players can place cameras and set their angles and position as well as adjust parameters such as the time of day, weather, and more — making it a great add-on for gamers who wish to take aesthetic and perfect shots. Apart from this, players can create custom albums with in-game music that they can use to revisit their favorite moments in the game.

The Minecraft Vibrant Memories add-on allows the placement of multiple cameras, offering players an array of angles to set up their perfect shot and capture the visual overhaul of the new Vibrant Visuals update. The ability to switch between cameras with ease makes it a great asset for capturing stunning shots without any hassle.

