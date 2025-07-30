Minecraft Championship (MCC) hosted its first-ever Twitch Rivals in June in Rotterdam, marking the first-ever live LAN event. Riding on its success, they have now announced a second installment of Rivals, bringing back the much-awaited event on an even grander stage.Here's everything you need to know about the second Minecraft Championship (MCC) Twitch Rivals.Minecraft Championship (MCC) announces second Twitch Rivals in San DiegoMinecraft Championship (MCC) is one of the most popular online tournaments where some of the biggest content creators and streamers come together to compete in a series of games. MCC hosted its first-ever LAN event in partnership with Twitch Rivals, allowing fans and players to witness popular Minecraft streamers battle it out to victory in person.MCC Twitch Rivals was overwhelmingly popular, with millions of fans worldwide tuning in to see the players overcome the challenges of Blankorp and emerge victorious. Now, MCC has just announced a second Rivals set to take place in San Diego, California.The second Minecraft Championship (MCC) Twitch Rivals will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, in San Diego. Similar to the earlier one, players can expect a live LAN setup where viewers can purchase tickets to watch their favorite gamers and streamers battle it out to victory. With Blankorp and Color the World taking over the stage in the first Twitch Rivals, gamers will have to wait for a reveal from the organisers to get a hint about the theme for this next installment. Similar to the previous editions, the second Twitch Rivals should feature a series of competitive minigames where teams have to earn coins. The top two scorers battle it out in Dodgebolt to claim the winner's crown. Also read: Minecraft turtle egg guide: Obtaining, hatching, and moreCheck out our other Minecraft articles:How to get and use the Reese's Sodium Options modOne happy ghast feature in Minecraft clearly doesn't make senseHow to get boss mob spawn eggs in MinecraftHow to sort items using a copper golem in Minecraft4 best mods to bring mobs to lifeAll the fishing enchantments explained