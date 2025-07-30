  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Championship (MCC) announces second Twitch Rivals

Minecraft Championship (MCC) announces second Twitch Rivals

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 30, 2025 22:44 GMT
Minecraft Championship (MCC)
Minecraft Championship (MCC) Twitch Rivals is coming back in October (Image via X/MCChampionship_)

Minecraft Championship (MCC) hosted its first-ever Twitch Rivals in June in Rotterdam, marking the first-ever live LAN event. Riding on its success, they have now announced a second installment of Rivals, bringing back the much-awaited event on an even grander stage.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the second Minecraft Championship (MCC) Twitch Rivals.

sk promotional banner

Minecraft Championship (MCC) announces second Twitch Rivals in San Diego

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Championship (MCC) is one of the most popular online tournaments where some of the biggest content creators and streamers come together to compete in a series of games. MCC hosted its first-ever LAN event in partnership with Twitch Rivals, allowing fans and players to witness popular Minecraft streamers battle it out to victory in person.

MCC Twitch Rivals was overwhelmingly popular, with millions of fans worldwide tuning in to see the players overcome the challenges of Blankorp and emerge victorious. Now, MCC has just announced a second Rivals set to take place in San Diego, California.

Ad

The second Minecraft Championship (MCC) Twitch Rivals will take place on Sunday, October 19, 2025, in San Diego. Similar to the earlier one, players can expect a live LAN setup where viewers can purchase tickets to watch their favorite gamers and streamers battle it out to victory.

With Blankorp and Color the World taking over the stage in the first Twitch Rivals, gamers will have to wait for a reveal from the organisers to get a hint about the theme for this next installment. Similar to the previous editions, the second Twitch Rivals should feature a series of competitive minigames where teams have to earn coins. The top two scorers battle it out in Dodgebolt to claim the winner's crown.

Ad

Also read: Minecraft turtle egg guide: Obtaining, hatching, and more

Check out our other Minecraft articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications