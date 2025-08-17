Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod guide

The Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod is a unique mod that introduces the iconic world of Warhammer to the game. The pack adds an array of popular factions to the title, such as the Imperium, Chaos, and even the Tyranids. Apart from the mobs, it also adds unique weapons, items, and collectibles to the world.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod.

How to install the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod

Use the Curseforge loader to download and install the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/TheCommando315)

The Hammercraft 40k mod for Minecraft can be installed by using any mod loader that has Forge/NeoForge installed. For this guide, we have used Curseforge and its mod loader with NeoForge running on version 1.21.1 of the game.

Here's how you can download and install the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod:

Head over to the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you have not already installed it. Once done, simply log in and register with your linked Microsoft account. Navigate to the top bar and search for the Hammercraft 40k mod for Minecraft by TheCommando315. Alternatively, you can click on this link to head to the mod page directly. If you want to install the Hammercraft 40k mod manually, click on the black Download button located on the right side of the mod page. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, drag and place it in the mods folder of your desired instance's directory. However, if you do not have an instance with Forge/NeoForge installed or are new to installing packs and mods, use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation process seamless. For installation using the mod loader, click on the orange Install button with the anvil logo on the right side of the Download button. Now, wait for the deep link to open on the installed Curseforge app. Once the Curseforge app is loaded, you will be prompted to create a new instance (installation) or choose an existing instance of Minecraft to install the Hammercraft 40k mod. While you can choose an existing instance of the game, it is recommended to install it on a fresh installation. This prevents any conflicts with other mods, shaders, or data packs and avoids unexpected corruption during runtime. Now, name your instance and click on the Create button. Once done, you will be redirected to the installed mod's page. Wait while the required files and assets are downloaded and installed. Next, hit the orange Play button on the right side to launch Minecraft with the Hammercraft 40k mod successfully installed.

Features of the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod

Heresy begins with a whisper and usually ends with a flamer. Choose wisely. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/TheCommando315)

The Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod is a unique pack that introduces the iconic world of Warhammer to the game. Whether you are looking to be protected by the Emperor or walk down the path of heresy after being lured by Slaanesh, the pack offers an array of gameplay styles.

You spawn in the world and have to choose one of the following available factions in the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod:

Imperium

Chaos

Orkz

Eldar

Necron

Tau

Tyranids

Neutral

Choosing one of the factions in the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod results in creatures or mobs from specific factions attacking you relentlessly, depending on the relationships you build. On the other hand, you can reject the God Emperor's will and choose to be neutral, opening the way for all factions to treat you like target practice.

If your boltgun stops working, take it to your nearest friendly Tech Priest and let them praise the Omnissiah (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/TheCommando315)

Each faction has its own set of weapons, armor, special items, and resources. Weapons like boltguns and autoguns will require you to craft specific ammo to use them. Additionally, some weapons and shields provide additional buffs and status effects, making them formidable assets against powerful enemy mobs. The Emperor protects (except from friendly fire), so choose your weapons carefully.

However, if you believe in the Emperor, you will be able to access iconic and legendary factions such as the Imperial Guards and Adepta Sororitas. You can also access the Space Marines if you embrace the guidance of the Codex Astartes (Titus' perseverance not included). Each faction in the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod will have color-coded items and armor, allowing you to fight heretics in style.

The Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod offers an array of weapons and items to burn the heretics and purge the taint of Chaos (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios/TheCommando315)

The Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod also introduces unique structures and items that are native to the location of each available faction. When you travel the world, you will come across settlements of different factions, where you can choose to avoid the mobs or cast them down. While the Codex Astartes does not support that action, you will be blessed by the Emperor's will and gain additional faction points.

Apart from the intricate world-building, the Minecraft Hammercraft 40k mod also has a collection of figurines and collectibles, a nod to the beloved tabletop RPG and the iconic models. It also contains music discs containing themes of each faction, as well as some bonus tracks for the heretics. While listening to chaotic music discs is heresy, it is certainly a good collectible to present to the chaplain.

