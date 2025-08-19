How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview on August 19, 2025. This new experimental build introduces features like overhauls to shelves and custom biomes alongside an array of gameplay changes and improvements to the behavior of specific blocks and mobs. Additionally, it addresses existing bugs and performance issues that were persistent in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.110.25 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Head over to the game library to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview on your preferred Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and a copy of the game installed. Apart from this, you can also play this preview build if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or the Ultimate edition).

Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Head to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Open the game library and open the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, simply select it and choose the "Install" button. Wait while the required files and game assets are successfully downloaded. It is recommended not to turn off your console and to maintain a stable internet connection to prevent the preview installation files from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview to check out the changes to custom biomes and other gameplay elements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview on your PlayStation 4/5 console by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head over to the sidebar on the left and locate the "Preview" button. Now, locate and click the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console). Once done, select the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview files and assets to get installed. Additionally, it is recommended that your console has a stable internet connection during the installation and is not turned off to prevent files from being corrupted.

Android/iOS devices

Head over to the individual app store to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Minecraft also offers these betas and previews for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to experience the 1.21.110.25 build and all the new features or changes on all compatible Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview on your supported Android or iOS mobile devices:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Navigate to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the search bar to find it. Once found, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait for the beta files to be downloaded and installed on your device. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and open the Minecraft preview's listing link. It is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for experimental builds. If none are available, you will have to circle back on the first of the next month to apply again. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked Microsoft account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links to access the beta and preview build. Next, open the email and select the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can just click and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

iOS players are recommended to run this experimental build at least once a month to retain access. Since slots are very limited, access is revoked after a long period of inactivity. Logging in occasionally ensures that you hold onto your spot and keep enjoying future preview builds as well.

It is also important to note that most modern Android and iOS devices will have automatic updates turned on for all applications and games. This makes sure that installed apps on the device are updated to the latest available version.

If this feature is not enabled on your device or you wish to queue the update manually, simply do so by heading over to the individual app store (Android/iOS). You will notice that the "Open/Play" button has been replaced by a new "Update" button that you must tap. Once updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can enjoy and experiment with the latest features and changes made to the custom biomes and items like shelves in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview if you possess a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you do not have it purchased or installed on your preferred device, head to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain it. Once done, install the launcher in your desired directory and log in with your registered Microsoft account to get it ready for use.

Once the launcher is all set up and logged in, follow these steps to try out the latest features in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Make your way to the Microsoft store to manually queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview version, like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview, installed on your device, you will need to make your way to the Microsoft Store app to queue the update for this preview build manually.

Head over to the Microsoft Store app library and manually queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview in the following way:

Open the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on your PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait while the preview files are installed. You can check the blue ring next to it for a progress update and estimate. However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, simply click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will force a check for all available updates on your device and locate them.

Ad

Apart from the Microsoft Store application, you can also use the official Xbox app on your PC to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview. Launch the application and head over to the sidebar on the left, where all your installed games will be displayed.

Once located, select the Preview edition from the list and tap on the manage section. Next, tap the "Update" button at the top to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview.

For new beta edition players

You can download and play the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview using the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time diving into a beta and preview build on your PC, you will need to download and install the official Minecraft launcher to get started. Log in with your registered Microsoft account and select Bedrock from the list of available editions and spin-offs from the sidebar on the left.

Once done, follow these steps to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview successfully:

Navigate to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release," located next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Now, click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Make sure to select the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, choose the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.25 beta and preview.

Since this is the first setup of a preview build on your device, it might take some time to get all the game assets ready for use. Once done, you can dive into the array of new features and changes to the gameplay ahead of their official release in future updates.

