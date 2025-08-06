How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview on August 6, 2025. This new experimental build introduces new items like the copper decorations alongside an array of gameplay changes and improvements to the behavior of specific blocks and mobs. Additionally, it addresses existing bugs and performance issues that were persistent in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.110.23 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview on your Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game installed. Additionally, you can also access this preview build with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or the Ultimate edition).

Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Head to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Open the game library and open the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, simply select it and choose the "Install" button. Wait while the required files and game assets are successfully downloaded. It is recommended not to turn off your console and to maintain a stable internet connection to prevent the preview installation files from getting corrupted.

Also read: Minecraft copper golem statue: recipe, features, and uses

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview to try out the new copper decorations (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview on your PlayStation console by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Navigate to the sidebar on the left and locate the "Preview" button. Next, head over to the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console). Once done, select the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview assets to get installed. Additionally, it is recommended that your console has a stable internet connection during the installation and is not turned off to prevent files from being corrupted.

Android/iOS devices

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview from the individual app store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from consoles, Mojang also offers these betas and previews for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to experience the 1.21.110.23 experimental build and its changes on all compatible Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview on your supported Android or iOS mobile devices:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Head over to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the search bar to find it. Once located, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait for the beta files to be downloaded and installed on your device. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and open the Minecraft preview's listing link. It is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the experimental build. If none are available, you will have to circle back on the first of the next month. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked Microsoft account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links to access the beta and preview build. Next, open the email and select the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can just click and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

It is to be noted that iOS players are recommended to run the experimental preview build at least once a month to retain access. Since these slots are very limited, access is revoked after a period of inactivity. Logging in once in a while ensures you hold onto your spot and keep enjoying future builds as well.

It is also important to keep in mind that most modern iOS and Android devices will have automatic updates turned on by default. This makes sure that the applications and games installed on the device are updated to the latest available version.

However, if this feature is not turned on your device or you wish to queue the update manually, you can do so by heading over to the individual app store (Android/iOS). You will notice that the usual "Open/Play" button has been replaced by an "Update" button that you will need to tap. Once updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview on your device.

Also read: Are there vertical slabs in Minecraft?

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can enjoy and experiment with the latest features and changes made to the copper golem and the introduction of decoration items in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview if you possess a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you do not have Minecraft Bedrock purchased or installed on your preferred device, make your way to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain it. Once done, install the launcher and log in with your registered Microsoft account to get it ready for use.

Once the launcher is all set up, follow these steps to try out the latest features in the 1.21.110.23 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Go to the Microsoft store to manually queue the download for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview version, like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview, installed on your device, you will need to head over to the Microsoft Store app to queue the update for this preview build manually.

Make your way to the app library in the Microsoft Store and queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview by following these steps:

Open the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on the PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait while the preview files are installed. You can check the blue ring next to it for a progress update. However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, just click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will manually queue the list of all available updates on your device and locate it.

Ad

Additionally, you can also use the official Xbox app on your PC to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview. Launch the application and make your way to the sidebar on the left, where all your installed games will be displayed.

Now, select the Preview edition from the list and tap on the manage section. Next, tap the "Update" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview.

For new beta edition players

Head to the official game launcher and download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing and trying out a beta and preview build on your PC, simply download and install the official Minecraft launcher to get started. Log in with your registered account and select Bedrock from the list of available editions and spin-offs from the sidebar on the left.

Once done, follow these steps to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview successfully:

Navigate to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left side marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Now, click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Select the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, choose the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.23 beta and preview.

Since this will be the first installation of a preview build on your device, installation of all game files and assets might take some time. Once done, you can dive into the array of new features and copper decoration items ahead of their release.

Also read: How to make copper decorations in Minecraft

