How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview on July 30, 2025. This new experimental build introduces an array of gameplay changes and improvements to the behavior of specific blocks and mobs. Additionally, it rectifies existing bugs and performance issues that were persistent in the game to enhance the player experience.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.110.22 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview on your Xbox consoles if you have an active internet connection and a copy of the game installed. Additionally, you can also access the build with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or the Ultimate edition).

Here's how you can get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Head to the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Open the console's game library and go to the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview edition is listed, simply select it and choose the "Install" button. Wait while the required files and assets are successfully downloaded. It is recommended not to turn off your console and to maintain a stable internet connection to prevent the beta installation files from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview and check out the latest changes to the copper golem and shelves ahead of their release (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview on your PlayStation console by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5 console. Head over to the sidebar on the left and look for the "Preview" button. Next, navigate to the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console). Once done, select the "Download" button, and wait for the required preview assets to get installed. Additionally, it is recommended that your console continues to have a stable internet connection during the installation and is not turned off to prevent files from being corrupted.

Android/iOS devices

Head over to the app stores to get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang also offers these betas and previews for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to experience the 1.21.110.22 experimental build and its changes on all compatible Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview on your preferred Android or iOS mobile device:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your Android device. Head over to the Minecraft page or search for the game in the search bar to find it. Once found, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait for the beta files to be downloaded and installed on your device. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and open the Minecraft preview's listing link. However, it is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the experimental build. If none are available, circle back on the first of the next month. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked game account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links to access the beta and preview build. Next, open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can just click and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

It must be noted that iOS players should run the experimental preview build at least once a month to retain access since these preview slots are very limited, and access is revoked after a period of inactivity.

It is important to note that most modern iOS and Android devices will have automatic updates turned on by default. This essentially ensures that the applications and games installed on the device are updated to the latest available version.

However, if it is not turned on your device or you wish to update manually, you can do so by heading over to the individual app store (Android/iOS). You will see that the usual "Open/Play" button has been replaced by an "Update" button that you will have to tap. Once updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can enjoy and experiment with the latest features and changes made to the copper golem and other items in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you do not have Minecraft Bedrock purchased or installed on your device, head to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain it. Once done, install the launcher and then log in with your registered Microsoft account to get it ready for use.

Once the launcher is ready for use, follow these steps to try out the latest features in the 1.21.110.22 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head to the Microsoft store to manually queue the download for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview version, like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.20 beta and preview, installed on your device, you will need to go to the Microsoft Store app to queue the update for this preview build manually.

Head over to the app library in the Microsoft Store and queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview by following these steps:

Go to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games on the PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the preview files to be installed. You can check the blue ring next to it for a progress update. However, if you do not see the "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, simply click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the window. This will manually queue the list of all available updates on your device.

Apart from using the Microsoft Store, you can also make use of the official Xbox app on your PC to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview. Simply launch the application and head to the sidebar on the left, where all your installed games are displayed.

Once located, select the Preview edition and then tap on the manage section. Next, tap the "Update" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview.

For new beta edition players

Head to the official game launcher and download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing and playing a beta and preview build on your PC, download and install the official Minecraft launcher to get started. Log in with your registered details/account and select Bedrock from the list of available editions and spin-offs on the left sidebar.

Once done, follow these steps to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview successfully:

Head over to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left side marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Next, just click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Now, select the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, select the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.110.22 beta and preview.

Since this will be the first installation of an experimental build on your device, it might take a while for all the assets and required files to be downloaded and successfully set up. Once done, you can dive into the array of new features and modifications to the copper golem and the shelf ahead of release.

