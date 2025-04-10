Can you play From the Fog in Minecraft Bedrock?

Herobrine is one of the most popular segments in Minecraft's expansive lore, so it comes as no wonder that players are looking to play From the Fog in Minecraft Bedrock. This unique mod adds the legendary character to the title, allowing gamers to experience the true horrors of the white-eyed evil mob.

However, there is no official add-on for From the Fog in the Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace. Read on to find out if you can still play the mod and add Herobrine to your world.

Is there an add-on for From the Fog in Minecraft Bedrock?

Unfortunately, the From the Fog add-on is not yet available for Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang Studios // Curseforge/@LunarEclipseStudios)

From the Fog is an immersive Minecraft mod that adds Herobrine, one of the most legendary characters from the game's ever-expanding lore. It has unique mechanics that can be used to summon the evil mob and an array of features and Easter eggs that make for a rather spooky experience.

Sadly, there isn't an official add-on for From the Fog in the Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace. Unlike the Java edition, where you can install third-party mods, Minecraft Bedrock players are advised to use official mods from the in-game store.

However, it is worth mentioning that some websites allow you to download an add-on for the From the Fog mod, but they have not been verified and can pose a risk to the safety of your world and your device. Thus, exercise caution and preferably use an add-on approved in the Minecraft Marketplace to avoid unexpected issues.

The Java edition allows you to download and install the mod on a Forge, Fabric, Rift, or Quilt-based world. Minecraft Bedrock players will have to wait for the mod developers to create a similar add-on and release it in the Marketplace before they can experience the horrors of From the Fog in the game.

How to get the From the Fog mod in Minecraft Java edition

Install the mod using the Curseforge launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Curseforge/Mojang Studios)

If you're on the Java edition of Minecraft, you can download and install the From the Fog mod using popular mod repositories. For this guide, we will use Curseforge and its robust mod loader to install the mod on a Forge, Fabric, Rift, or Quilt-based world.

Here's how to install the From the Fog mod in Minecraft Java:

Visit the Curseforge website and download the official launcher if you don't already have it installed. Once this is done, log in with your registered Microsoft account. Go to the top bar and search for the From the Fog mod for Minecraft by LunarEclipseStudios. You can also click this link to land on the mod page. To install the From the Fog mod manually, click the black Download button located on the right side of the screen. Once the ZIP file has been downloaded, place it in the mods folder of your instance's mod directory. If you do not have Minecraft with Forge/Fabric/Quilt/Rift installed or are new to installing mods and custom packs, use the Curseforge mod loader to make the installation easier.

