Minecraft dev speaks about End update and features he would like to see

A recent interview with Minecraft developer Ulraf has provided a deep dive into the potential roadmap for the game, including a sneak peek at the changes and overhauls planned for the future. Apart from gameplay improvements, he spoke about the End update and the features he would like to see in the dimension.

Here's everything you need to know about the End update based on the interview with Minecraft developer and gameplay designer Ulraf.

Note: This article is based on a translation of the original interview as well as the context provided by the developer. Readers are recommended to take all information with a grain of salt.

Minecraft developer talks about End update and potential features

The latest interview with Minecraft developer Ulraf on YouTuber AdirTV's stream has provided a treasure trove of insight and provided players with context on areas that could be updated in the game. Apart from gameplay improvements to features such as combat mechanics and crossplay, the developer also spoke about a potential overhaul to the End dimension.

In conversation with the host, Ulraf spoke about the End dimension receiving an update. The gameplay designer for Minecraft stated that the creative vision could embrace the theme of a Wasteland, with minimal biomes and a broken look.

Minecraft developer speaks about the End update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Apart from the thematic style of the dimension, he stated that the End could also receive new blocks and mobs as part of the overhaul. Ulraf also stated that the iconic boss fight with the Ender Dragon might receive a facelift, offering new challenges and ways to defeat the mob.

The Minecraft developer also spoke about the current array of community-based mods that tried to overhaul the End dimension. He stated that, unlike those mods, the dimension might not have lots of biomes and structures. Essentially, it outlines a minimalistic design along the concept of wastelands.

Given that the End is one of the most popular topics of conversation in the community, it comes as no surprise that players are excited. However, there is currently no timeline or confirmation regarding the release of the dimension's overhaul, so gamers will have to wait for an update or a teaser from Mojang.

