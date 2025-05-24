Strange End effect in Vibrant Visuals could hint at a Minecraft End update in the future

Minecraft has been pushing an array of new features and changes through the snapshots, as well as beta and previews, ahead of the upcoming summer drop. Apart from the latest mobs and items, Vibrant Visuals is set to be one of the major overhauls to the game's visual identity. However, this feature offers an array of unique visual changes in the End, hinting at a possible update in the works.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the strange effect in the End dimension and how it could hint at a possible update to the dimension.

Strange End effect in Minecraft Vibrant Visuals could hint at an upcoming End update

The end flash and sound effect could hint at a possible update for the beloved End dimension (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The latest series of Minecraft snapshots as well as beta and previews have been offering players an array of features to test and try ahead of the upcoming Summer drop update. Apart from new mobs and features, it will also introduce Vibrant Visuals, one of the biggest visual overhauls to the game in decades. It will add shader-like qualities such as volumetric fog, directional lighting, and more.

Ad

Trending

However, apart from the overhaul to the overworld and the Nether, players have noticed that enabling Vibrant Visuals adds a rather peculiar feature to the End dimension — one of the most popular locations which is considered as the final goal of the game since it houses the infamous Ender dragon boss mob.

Players noticed a series of strange purple flashes in the otherwise dark sky when Vibrant Visuals is turned on. This intermittent flashing in the sky is one of the most significant changes to the End in years, sparking speculations that a much-needed update to the dimension could finally be on the way. Gamers can head into the latest preview edition on Bedrock to check out this unique visual effect.

Ad

Additionally, the latest Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview added a sound effect for the end light flash. This sound is triggered whenever the End flash shows up with the Vibrant Visuals turned on. These two major overhauls could suggest that Mojang has something in store for the dimension. With no significant update in decades, it's high time the developers treat players with something new.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Ad

Check out our other articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!