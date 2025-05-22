What are End flashes in Minecraft?

Mojang is currently working on Vibrant Visuals for Minecraft Bedrock Edition. It is a massive visual upgrade for their game, bringing a modern look with the help of their new graphics engine called Render Dragon. Vibrant Visuals is already out as a test feature in Bedrock's beta and preview versions and will soon arrive in the summer game drop.
While most biomes and structures look great with the visual upgrade, the End realm looks particularly interesting. This is because the End realm experiences flashes of purple light at random intervals when Vibrant Visuals is enabled. Here is everything to know about End flashes in Minecraft.
Note: Parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.
Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!
End light flashes occur when Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals is turned on
When Mojang first introduced Vibrant Visuals in Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview, thousands of players were eager to try it out. After exploring the Overworld, they went to the Nether and then to the End to see how every dimension looked with the visual upgrade.
When players entered the End realm, they were surprised to see random flashes of purple light accompanied by a low rumble sound coming from a distance. This particular feature was only possible when Vibrant Visuals was enabled.
Even though Mojang continued to fix and improve Vibrant Visuals with every beta and preview version, they never removed or tweaked the End flashes and the low rumble sounds.
When seen in detail, the End flash does not have a distinct visible point light, but the light does come from a particular direction, creating block and entity shadows on any surface.
When every volume slider was tested, it was revealed that the sound was categorized as weather in the game. Since the sound is from the weather, it could mean that Mojang is trying to add a special thunderstorm effect to the end with Minecraft's Vibrant Visuals.
How to check out End flashes with Minecraft Vibrant Visuals
If players want to experience the End flashes in Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview, they can follow these steps to witness the effect:
- Download Minecraft Preview on any compatible device.
- Log in to the Microsoft account.
- Head into the video settings and turn Vibrant Visuals on from the Graphics Mode menu.
- Create a new world with "Render Dragon for Creators" Experimental features turned on.
- Head into the End realm and wait for the End flashes to occur.
- Move the "Weather" sound slider to notice how the flash sound increases or decreases.
Check out our latest Minecraft articles:
- Minecraft Experience is coming to Toronto this summer
- All cloud-related features coming in the Minecraft summer update (2025)
- How to increase happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft Java Edition using commands
Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!