How to increase happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft Java Edition using commands

Happy ghast is a new passive and friendly mob coming to Minecraft in the summer game drop. Mojang announced this creature in their first live event of 2025, where they showcased how it will help players fly around in the game using a harness. Though players were quite excited to have a new, easier method of flying in the game, they were not too impressed by the happy ghast's flying speed.
Thankfully, there is a trick to increase a happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft Java Edition using commands. Here's how.
Steps to increase happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft Java Edition with commands
1) Allow commands in a world
First, you need to understand that the only way to increase a happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft is through commands. The creature is not affected by any swiftness potion thrown at it.
To activate commands in an existing world, you can pause the world, head to the "Open to LAN" option, allow commands, and then start the LAN world. It will temporarily give you the power to execute commands.
For a new world, you can simply allow commands from the world creation page itself.
2) Use the attribute command to change happy ghast's flying speed
After allowing commands in a world, you must first get a happy ghast, place a harness on it, and start riding it. This will ensure that the happy ghast that you are riding is the only one that is affected.
After doing so, you must type out this exact command to double your happy ghast's flying speed:
- /attribute @n[type=happy_ghast] flying_speed base set .1
The default flying speed value of a happy ghast is 0.05. Hence, when it is set to 0.1, it is essentially doubled. After applying this command, you will instantly notice that your happy ghast is flying a lot quicker.
In the summer game drop, Mojang introduced a brand new attribute called flying speed, which can be altered by using the attribute command. Hence, the full command means that the base flying speed attribute of the happy ghast is set to 0.1.
Players must be careful not the set the base flying speed to one, since it will be a lot faster and can even break the game.
