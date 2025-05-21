How to increase happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft Java Edition using commands

Happy ghast is a new passive and friendly mob coming to Minecraft in the summer game drop. Mojang announced this creature in their first live event of 2025, where they showcased how it will help players fly around in the game using a harness. Though players were quite excited to have a new, easier method of flying in the game, they were not too impressed by the happy ghast's flying speed.

Ad

Thankfully, there is a trick to increase a happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft Java Edition using commands. Here's how.

Steps to increase happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft Java Edition with commands

1) Allow commands in a world

Allow commands on existing or new world (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

First, you need to understand that the only way to increase a happy ghast's flying speed in Minecraft is through commands. The creature is not affected by any swiftness potion thrown at it.

Ad

Trending

To activate commands in an existing world, you can pause the world, head to the "Open to LAN" option, allow commands, and then start the LAN world. It will temporarily give you the power to execute commands.

For a new world, you can simply allow commands from the world creation page itself.

2) Use the attribute command to change happy ghast's flying speed

This command will increase the flying speed of the happy ghast you are riding (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After allowing commands in a world, you must first get a happy ghast, place a harness on it, and start riding it. This will ensure that the happy ghast that you are riding is the only one that is affected.

Ad

After doing so, you must type out this exact command to double your happy ghast's flying speed:

/attribute @n[type=happy_ghast] flying_speed base set .1

The default flying speed value of a happy ghast is 0.05. Hence, when it is set to 0.1, it is essentially doubled. After applying this command, you will instantly notice that your happy ghast is flying a lot quicker.

In the summer game drop, Mojang introduced a brand new attribute called flying speed, which can be altered by using the attribute command. Hence, the full command means that the base flying speed attribute of the happy ghast is set to 0.1.

Ad

Players must be careful not the set the base flying speed to one, since it will be a lot faster and can even break the game.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!