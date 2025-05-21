All cloud-related features coming with the Minecraft summer update (2025)

Mojang is currently working hard on Minecraft's summer game drop. Most features of the game's drop have already been revealed by the developers and released as test features in snapshots, beta, and preview versions. In this game drop, Mojang has focused on changing how clouds look and feel in the game.
Here are all the cloud-related changes coming with the Minecraft summer game drop.
Every cloud-related feature arriving with the Minecraft summer game drop (2025)
Clouds render till the horizon
Clouds have been in Minecraft since the title's release. Back then, they were rendered as randomly shaped white blocks. However, after a point, they never rendered in the sky, even in high render distance settings.
This was recently changed by Mojang as they made clouds render a lot farther than usual. As the image shows, clouds will now render almost to the horizon. During sunset and sunrise, they will also cover the sun and moon, creating unique visuals.
Cloud render distance setting
Apart from making clouds render till the horizon by default, Mojang also added a new video setting to alter the clouds' render distance in the Minecraft summer game drop.
By default, clouds will render till 128 chunks, but if players are not keen on seeing so many clouds till the horizon, they can simply head to the video settings, scroll down to find cloud render distance, and reduce it to their desired chunk number.
The difference between high and low cloud render distance can be clearly seen in the picture provided above.
Cloud pattern change
Mojang also brought slight changes to cloud patterns to make them more realistic. It is worth mentioning that these pattern changes can be hard to spot because of how minor they are.
One interesting fact is that the new cloud pattern has a small easter egg hidden in it. Some clouds will have the iconic creeper face on them, which can be fun to discover and share with friends.
