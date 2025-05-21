  • home icon
  Minecraft
  Minecraft hoglin guide: Spawning, behavior, and drops

Minecraft hoglin guide: Spawning, behavior, and drops

By Akshat Kabra
Modified May 21, 2025 05:51 GMT
Hoglin is a hostile mob that spawns in Crimson Forest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Minecraft has its fair share of hostile creatures that hunt and attack players. That being said, when players enter the Nether realm, they face greater challenges as the hostile mobs present there are more powerful. One such Nether-dwelling creature is called a hoglin. Hoglins are unique in behavior and deadly in combat. They can also be used by players because of their drops.

Here is a guide to hoglins in Minecraft, shedding light on their spawning mechanics, behavior, and drops.

Everything to know about hoglins in Minecraft

Spawning

Hoglins spawn in the Crimson Forest and Bastion Remnants (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Hoglins mainly spawn in the Nether's Crimson Forest biome. They spawn in groups of 3 to 4 in the Nether biome, and can respawn over time. 20% of hoglins that spawn in Minecraft are baby variants. These creatures can spawn at any light level. Hence, players cannot prevent them from spawning by lighting up a place.

Apart from the Crimson Forest, hoglins also spawn in certain types of Bastion Remnants, particularly the hoglin stable variant of the structure. Since a Bastion Remnant is divided into many sub-structures, the game tries to spawn a hoglin in certain areas.

Since hoglins are large, they need ample space to spawn in the game. Owing to this factor, players might not find many hoglins in tight areas of the biome or structure.

Another interesting fact about hoglins is that they can spawn in peaceful mode despite being a hostile mob by category. The mobs will not attack players in peaceful mode.

Behavior

Hoglins display a unique behavior towards players and other Nether mobs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Hoglins are quite unique when it comes to reacting to their surroundings, like players, other mobs, and even certain vegetation.

For instance, hoglins avoid being within 7 blocks of a warped fungi plant, nether portals, and respawn anchors.

As mentioned previously, these creatures are hostile towards players and will detect them within 16 blocks. They are strong mobs that can deal two and a half hearts of damage on easy mode, four hearts on normal mode, and six hearts on hard mode. As hoglins use their tusks to attack, they can launch players a few blocks up in the air.

If one hoglin is provoked, every other hoglin in the vicinity will start attacking the player. Hoglins also have a mysterious rivalry with piglins. Piglins can attack hoglins randomly and start a fight between the two factions. If a piglin attacks a hoglin, other hoglins and piglins join in. This scenario only occurs in the Crimson Forest biome.

Hoglins can also breed with each other, even though they are hostile in nature. If two adult hoglins are fed crimson fungi, they mate and spawn a baby hoglin. After this, they become hostile towards players again.

Hoglins can turn into zoglins if they enter the Overworld (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Another unique attribute of hoglins is that if they accidentally enter the Overworld from a nether portal, they will start shaking and eventually turn into a zoglin.

Zoglins are a rare variant of hoglins that are hostile towards players and every other mob except creepers, ghasts, and other zoglins.

Drops

Hoglins drop raw pork and leather upon death (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
When a hoglin is killed by a player or a tamed wolf, the creature drops raw porkchop and leather, along with five XP points. The number of items can increase depending on the looting enchantment on a melee weapon.

