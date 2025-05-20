Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview patch notes: New panorama, mob improvements, and more

Minecraft has released a new beta and preview for Bedrock Edition, featuring the panorama for the second game drop of 2025, numerous improvements to various mobs, graphical fixes related to Vibrant Visuals, and more.

Ad

There are many interesting features and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview. To mention a few, Mojang has added a sound effect for the strange flashes that occur in the End when Vibrant Visuals is enabled. You can now also see beacon beams from any loaded chunk. Vibrant Visuals now features improved fog in biomes like the Pale Garden.

Mojang has also introduced projectile improvements from the Java Edition’s 25w19a snapshot. Without further ado, let's dive into the patch notes for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26.

Ad

Trending

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview: All you need to know

Expand Tweet

Ad

Features and Bug Fixes

Ambient Weather Sounds

the_end_light_flash sound effect now triggers when the light flashes in The End dimension in Vibrant Visuals

Blocks

Fixed issue with Dried Ghast Block where replacing a Dried Ghast Block in the same location would keep the random tick of the old, removed block, causing it to age faster than expected

Beacon now renders from any loaded chunk in worlds versioned 1.21.90 and higher

Ad

Commands

The camera default command will now properly reset third person camera view offset values

The /controlscheme command no longer requires the "Experimental Creator Camera" toggle

Editor

Added 'Export' button for Vibrant Visuals Settings pane

Added a "Save & Exit" option to the Editor File menu

Added visibility persistence for scripted panes with unique ids

Added an action bar menu item for Deferred Lighting settings

Added missing toolips

Updated Fill to log a warning message (similar to Selection Tool) when attempting to Fill when no lines or points exist in the world

Updated the Block Picker Modal to use the currently selected block as the new block by default

Updated the size of the drop down action selector to be a bit wider

Updated structures list to more clearly indicate which item is selected

Updated Menu Bar items

Updated numerous strings for consistency and completeness

Updated setBrushshapeOffsets to no longer double the distance being offset for brushes

Update 'RestrictSmartFillToSelection' to false by default

Updated shortcuts for 'Marquee' mode in Selection tool

Left Mouse Button + SHIFT now creates a volume from the previous origin to the mouse click

Left Mouse Button + CTRL now adds a new 1x1x1 volume at mouse click

Updated Pan directions (still has an issue with smoothness)

Updated Paste Preview to default to 'Face' Target mode instead of 'Block'

Updated Time of Day and Weather settings to persist when exiting and re-entering a Project

Updated UI Settings to be consolidated into a single Settings panel and removed its menu item

Updated clicking "Restore All Defaults" in the Keyboard Settings with changed keybinds no longer crashes the game in some builds

Updated the Line Tool to support undo/redo

Fixed a bug where banners did not copy specific colors or patterns, but copy the default color instead

Fixed a bug where the rotation of added blocks didn't align with selected block for Extrude expand mode

Fixed flashing selected blocks when selecting different target positions using the smart fill tool

Fixed a bug that caused Cancel button in Block Picker to not work

Fixed an exception when switching modes to/from Crosshair

Fixed Void and Flat world images for create new project

Removed Disable Achievement screens for Editor

Ad

Gameplay

Fixed a bug where entities that should not be moving were moving slightly

General

Reenabling Overworld Chunk Blending which was disabled in the last preview

Graphical

Customized atmospherics, color grading, fog and lighting for the End, the Nether, the Overworld dimensions and a variety of biomes in Vibrant Visuals

Some issues exist with atmospherics in End and Nether dimensions.

Recalibrated all emissive values in MERS textures in Vibrant Visuals

Update shadow configurations for "Favors Performance" targets on all Xbox platforms in Vibrant Visuals mode

Update Volumetric configs for "Prefers Performance" targets on Xbox One and Xbox One X in Vibrant Visuals mode

Reduced ghosting of waterfalls from camera movement when volumetric fog is enabled in Vibrant Visuals. (MCPE-204062)

Reduced the intensity and speed of the caustics animation in Vibrant Visuals

The Night Vision effect now brightens the scene more consistantly across brightness settings with Vibrant Visuals enabled (MCPE-201809)

Volumetric fog no longer becomes suddenly bright when the player moves towards a block light in Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-201984)

The back faces of transparent items held in hand, like stained glass, are no longer visible in Vibrant Visuals

Clouds no longer have a pink or yellow tint, during sunrise and sunset respectively, in Vibrant Visuals

Fixed an issue where the screen would render black on Xclipse GPUs running Android 15 with Vibrant Visuals (MCPE-203972)

Increased emissive intensity and adjusted tone mapping parameters in Vibrant Visuals

Added henyey_greenstein_g settings to the fog json files.

New section henyey_greenstein_g allows specifying value for both air and water

Updated the clouds texture

Items equiped in off-hand will no longer be displaced when the game is paused. (MCPE-190716)

Fix inconsistent cloud rendering during split-screen gameplay (MCPE-188934)

Fixed an issue with 0 being incorrectly discarded on the g and a values of on_fire_color inside render controllers. This caused entities like the Ghast's fireballs to be tinted green. (MCPE-218297)

Ad

Items

The size of the Blaze and Breeze spawn eggs has been reduced to better match the mobs’ in-game size (MCPE-217634)

Fixed inconsistent pixels on the Pale Oak Boat and Pale Oak Boat with Chest items to match other boat items

The Green Harness item no longer uses the Gray Harness texture when Vibrant Visuals is enabled

Leashing Updates

Sounds

Leashing, unleashing, collecting leashed mobs, and leashing mobs to other mobs now play custom sounds

Fence knots now play a sound when destroyed, either by being punched or when all their leashed entities are gone (MCPE-68841)

Ad

Mobs

The visual size of the Happy Ghast has been slightly reduced to prevent z-fighting with water and other adjacent blocks

This change is purely visual and does not affect the Happy Ghast's collision

Happy Ghast and Ghastlings no longer z-fight with adjacent blocks

Mobs and players no longer float above their rides (MCPE-172657)

Mobs' and players' legs are now positioned more horizontally when riding, reducing clipping into the ridden entity

Ghastlings are no longer rotated sideways when riding Boats or Chest Boats

Happy Ghast and Ghast shadows are no longer cast on their tentacles when Fancy Graphics are enabled

Ropes wrapping a Happy Ghast are now rendered when certain entities are attached to it and it is harnessed

Cows and Mooshrooms no longer render with four ropes when leashed to a Happy Ghast

The size of a harnessed Happy Ghast (including the harness) now matches that of an unharnessed one (MCPE-218740)

Happy Ghast now immediately loses its ability to collide with entities upon death

Ghasts can no longer spawn in areas that are too small, preventing suffocation on spawn

The Wandering Trader now properly hold leashes between its hands (MCPE-219598)

The Ghastling model is now slightly smaller than before and closer in size to its collision box, though the two still differ

The model is intentionally smaller than the collision to prevent z-fighting

This is intentionally not in parity with Java, which doesn't require this workaround

Spiders and Cave Spiders can once again spawn with a Stray rider in cold biomes (MCPE-89549)

Spiders and Cave Spiders can once again spawn with a Wither Skeleton rider in the Nether (MCPE-89549)

Horses, Donkeys, and Mules can now be fed carrots to heal, grow, and improve their temper

Large entities attached by a Leash to the Happy Ghast now properly render with four leashes when using simple graphics

Ad

Music

Music will now fade normally when leaving a world if game pause is disabled. (MCPE-212932)

Projectiles

Projectiles now have a tolerance margin that changes over time (MCPE-201608)

Previously, all projectiles had a fixed 0.3 blocks tolerance margin added to the collision

Now, all projectiles start with no margin for the first two ticks of their flight

After that, the target margin will expand by 0.05 blocks per tick until it reaches the target margin of 0.3 blocks

This allows for more precise collision on targets close to the shooting player or entity, while still allowing for some collision leeway for targets further away

Ad

Realms

Realm owners can now choose to require members to opt into the Timeline in order to play on the Realm

To turn this feature on, go to Realms Stories --> Settings and enable "Require opt in to Timeline"

The feature can be turned on and off at will

While the feature is on, Realm members who have not opted in will remain members of the Realm, but will not be able to play until they opt in

If a Realm member who previously opted in chooses to opt out, they will not be able to play on the Realm until they opt in again

Realm owners will be able to play on the Realm regardless of whether they have opted in

Ad

Saddles Updates

Removing Saddles and Equipment

Removing saddles, horse armor, harnesses, and carpets using shears now plays custom sounds

User Interface

Player Dots on the Locator Bar now move smoothly when there is a large distance between Players (MCPE-217551)

The Player Dot now correctly decreases to the smallest size for the stationary Player when another Player moves linearly away from them

The animated up and down arrows on the Locator Bar have been repositioned to be closer to the Player Dot

Closing an Anvil or an Enchanting Table now results in the Experience Bar being shown for 5 seconds instead of the Locator Bar

Fixed an issue where some on-screen UI elements would let the user interact with the world under them

While using the "Joystick & tap to interact" touch mode, the "Joystick Visibility Option" is now forced into "Visible Joystick" while using the player_relative_strafe or camera_relative_strafe control scheme

Storage settings page is now scrollable (MCPE-187962)

Fixed a bug where keyboard button hints would be shown on the death screen (MCPE-218652)

Ad

Vanilla Parity

Mobs

Boats are now able to be pulled out of water using a lead

Apart from these, Mojang has also introduced several technical and experimental technical changes. Interested players can check out the official patch notes to learn more about the technical side of Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26.

Also Read: How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Manish Kumar Choudhary Manish is an expert Minecraft Content Specialist at Sportskeeda. During his 3 years with the company, he has written over 1,000 articles and accumulated more than 24 million views.



With a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Applications, Manish possesses a solid foundation in understanding the technical aspects of the game, helping him create accurate and reliable guides. He also keeps himself updated with Minecraft content constantly via social media and keeps track of the latest game-related advancements.



Manish played numerous games during his childhood such as Pokemon Red and Blue, which significantly influenced his career path as a gaming journalist. While he no longer plays the game, his love for the franchise endures.



He predominantly enjoys single-player titles but also loves to hop on a server with his friends and enjoy a thrilling match of Valorant or Counter-Strike 2. Manish also relishes live-service RPG games like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. While he favors the PC platform, he plans to acquire a PlayStation soon.



When he gets time off work, Manish enjoys going on extended walks while listening to music, and taking in the sights of trees, buildings, and people around him. He is also a fitness enthusiast who starts his day at the gym and diligently monitors his nutrition throughout the day. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!