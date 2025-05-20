How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview on May 20, 2025. This experimental build introduces an array of changes for blocks and mobs, alongside a host of modifications to existing features. Additionally, it also addresses existing bugs and persistent issues in the game.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview.

Note: The 1.21.90.26 beta build is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. Note that this build is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S consoles

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview from the console's game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview on Xbox console if you have an active internet connection and a copy of the Bedrock edition of the game. Additionally, it can also be accessed with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription (regular or Ultimate edition).

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview for your Xbox console:

Launch the Xbox Game Store or your Game Pass Library on your console. Navigate to the game library and open the search bar. Now, look for "Minecraft Preview." Once the preview is listed, simply choose it and click on the "Install" button. Now, wait while the required files and assets are downloaded. It is recommended not to turn off your console and ensure a stable internet connection to prevent the beta installation from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview to check out the new changes to the ambient weather sounds and other features (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview on your PlayStation console by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the "Frequently Played" tab, or the game library on your PlayStation 4/5. Head over to the left sidebar and locate the "Preview" button. Now, click on the "Get PlayStation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on the console version). Next, hit the "Download" button and wait for the required build files to get installed. During the installation process, it is recommended that your console continues to have a stable internet connection and not be turned off to prevent game files from being corrupted.

Android/iOS devices

Get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview from the respective app stores (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang has also extended beta support for mobile devices, allowing Pocket Edition players to experience these experimental preview builds and their features on all compatible Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can get your hands on the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview on your preferred mobile device:

Android

Open the Google Play Store application on your preferred Android device. Head over to the Minecraft page or search for the game's name in the top bar to find it. Once located, scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" prompt. Now, wait for the preview files to be downloaded and installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release version with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the TestFlight app from the Apple App Store and head to the Minecraft preview page. It is recommended to ensure there are free slots available for signing up for the build. If not, you will have to check back again on the first of the next month. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked game account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the beta and preview. Now, open the email and tap the "View in TestFlight" button. Alternatively, you can hit and follow the attached link to open it on the TestFlight app. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device.

iOS players are recommended to try out and play the experimental build at least once a month to retain access, since the slots are limited.

Additionally, most iOS and Android devices will have automatic updates turned on to ensure that they are on the latest available version of all of their installed apps and games.

However, if the automatic update is not enabled on your device, you can update manually by visiting the individual app store (Android/iOS). You will notice that the "Open/Play" button on the listing has been replaced by an "Update" button. Once updated, you can enjoy the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview on your device.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can test the latest features and changes made to blocks and mobs in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview if you possess a copy of the Bedrock Edition of the game and have it installed on your Windows 10/11 device.

However, if you do not have the Bedrock edition of Minecraft, go to the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store to obtain it. Install the launcher and log in with your Microsoft account, and follow these steps to try out the latest features in the 1.21.90.26 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Head to the Microsoft store to manually queue the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview update (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing preview build like the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview installed on your Windows device, you will have to head over to the Microsoft Store app to manually queue the update for this build.

Simply head over to the app library and queue the update for the Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview by following these steps:

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store application and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of games that are installed on the PC. Next, click on the "Update" button next to the Preview listing and wait for the beta files to be installed. However, if you do not see an "Update" button next to the game's Preview listing, just click on the "Get Updates" button in the top-right corner of the application window. This will manually queue the list of all available updates on the device.

Additionally, you can also use the official Xbox app on your PC to install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview. Simply open the app and navigate to the left sidebar.

Now, locate the list of installed apps and games. Once located, just click on the Preview edition and then hit the "Update" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview.

For new beta edition players

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time installing a beta and preview build, get your hands on the official Minecraft launcher. Next, select Bedrock from the list of available editions and spin-offs, and follow these steps to successfully install the 1.21.90.26 beta and preview:

Navigate to the lower part of the launcher and expand the drop-down menu on the left side marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button in the middle. Now, click on this drop-down to expand and open the list of available installation options. Next, choose the "Latest Preview" option just below it. Once selected, just hit the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview.

Since this will be the first installation of a Minecraft beta build on your PC, it will take some time for all the assets and files to get downloaded and installed. Once done, you can check out the host of new features and changes to things like ambient weather sounds ahead of their release.

