Minecraft Lootr mod: Features and how to download

Minecraft has loads of structures that players can loot for various resources. These structures mainly consist of treasure chests that can only be looted once. This means that if other players try to loot an already opened chest, they will not find anything. In multiplayer servers, this can be quite a common occurrence, as some players can loot chests before others.

To resolve this, some modders from the community created a mod called Lootr. Here is everything to know about the mod for Minecraft.

Features and download guide for Minecraft Lootr mod

What does the Lootr mod offer?

The Lootr mod makes naturally generated chests unique and lootable for every player. When the mod is used, a single chest from a structure can be looted by every player on a multiplayer server. That said, the loot in this modded chest will change for each player.

This mod eliminates the need to race to various structures and loot the valuables first in a multiplayer server. Every player will get an equal chance at looting chests in structures. In technical terms, the mod works on instance-based chest loot generation.

This mod is compatible with both vanilla structure loot chests and modded structure loot chests.

Apart from making each chest unique and full of different loot for each player, the Lootr mod has some use in a single-player world as well. In the single-player world, the mod will help players spot the chests they have already opened.

Unopened chests will have a special golden border, which will turn blue after a player opens them. This feature also applies to multiplayer, since every player will see different colored chests based on whether they have opened them or not.

How to download the Lootr mod for Minecraft

The Lootr mod can be downloaded from the Modrinth website (Image via Modrinth/Noobanidus)

Here is a short guide on downloading and installing the Lootr mod for Minecraft:

Download and install the Forge mod loader for the game version 1.20.1 and Fabric for the game version 1.21.4. Head to the Modrinth website and search for the Lootr mod. On the mod's product page, find and download the mod file, which should be compatible with the Forge 1.20.1 or Fabric 1.21.4 game versions. Copy and paste the mod file into the "mods" folder in the root Minecraft directory. For me, it's C:\Users\admin\AppData\Roaming\.minecraft. Open the official game launcher and look for the Forge 1.20.1 or Fabric 1.21.4 modded game versions. Open the game and enter a world to start exploring the new Lootr chests with personalized loot for every player in a multiplayer server.

