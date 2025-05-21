The much-awaited Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview are here. This experimental build introduces an array of new features and changes that can significantly improve the gameplay experience. It also fixes persistent bugs and issues for a smoother experience.

Ad

Here are the best features of Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview.

Best features of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview

1) Increase in Beacon render distance

The 1.21.90.26 beta and preview add a much-needed feature to beacons (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

One of the most significant changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview is the increase in the beacon render distance, allowing beacons to now render from any loaded chunks in world versions 1.21.90 and higher.

Ad

Trending

This major quality-of-life feature will make it easier for players to navigate their way to certain waypoints, instead of stumbling around until they see a light. This feature also brings the Bedrock edition one step closer in terms of parity with the Java edition, making the gameplay more immersive.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

2) Graphics overhaul

Vibrant Visuals has received an array of improvements as part of the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview also make an array of changes and overhauls to gameplay graphics ahead of the upcoming summer drop. It customised the atmospherics, color grading, fog, and lighting for the End, the Nether, and the Overworld, apart from an array of biomes as part of Vibrant Visuals.

Ad

Additionally, it recalibrated all emissive values in MERS textures in Vibrant Visuals to improve their visual aspect. The build also reduced the ghosting of waterfalls from camera movement when volumetric fog is enabled in Vibrant Visuals. Volumetric fog no longer becomes suddenly bright when players move towards a block light, while clouds no longer have a pink or yellow tint during sunrise and sunsets.

3) Overhaul to mobs

Mobs have received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mobs have received a major overhaul in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview as well. The visual size of the happy ghast has been reduced slightly to prevent z-fighting with water and other adjacent blocks, making it appear visually accurate. Additionally, mobs and players no longer float above their rides, and ghastlings are no longer rotated sideways when riding boats or chest boats.

Ad

Additionally, happy ghasts and ghast shadows are no longer cast on their tentacles when fancy graphics are enabled, while ropes wrapping a happy ghast mob are now rendered when certain entities are attached to it and it is harnessed. Apart from this, happy ghast now immediately loses its ability to collide with entities upon death, and it can no longer spawn in areas that are too small, to prevent suffocation.

Also read: All Minecraft Editions and games explained

Ad

4) Changes to Realms

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview added a host of new features to Realms (Image via Mojang Studios)

Realms is one of the most popular and core features of the game, so it comes as no surprise that the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview introduce an array of new features and changes. Realm owners can now choose to require members of their world to opt into the Timeline in order to play on the Realm, making Realm Stories more immersive.

Ad

Players can head over to the Realm Stories settings and enable this option. When this feature is on, Realm members who have not opted in will remain members of the Realm, but will not be able to play until they opt in. This is great for groups who wish to immerse themselves in the story at the same time. Additionally, the owner of Realm can continue to play the story regardless of the choices of others.

Ad

5) Modifications to the User Interface

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview made an array of changes to the user interface (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.90.26 beta and preview also add an array of modifications to the user interface to improve the gameplay experience for players. As part of the build, player dots on the locator bar now move smoothly when there is a large distance between players. It also now correctly decreases to the smallest size for stationary players when another Player moves linearly away from them.

Ad

Additionally, the animated up and down arrows on the locator bar have been repositioned to be closer to the player dot. On the other hand, closing an anvil or an enchanting table now results in the XP Bar being shown for 5 seconds instead of the locator bar, making it easier for players to interact with these items.

Also read: When's the next big update for Minecraft? Speculations explored

Read our other Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In less than a year, he has amassed over three million views in 900+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: [email protected] Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!