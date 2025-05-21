Minecraft Experience is coming to Toronto this summer 

Minecraft Experience is one of the most popular live attractions where fans of the sandbox title can engage in physical interactive experiences in select destinations across the world. It was kickstarted last year in the United States, and its overwhelming success has led Mojang to announce a third location in Toronto, Canada.

Here's all you need to know about the new Minecraft Experience location in Toronto and how to sign up for it.

Where is the new Minecraft Experience taking place?

The new Minecraft Experience is taking place in Toronto, Canada. The event will be hosted at Square One Shopping Centre located at 199 Rathburn Rd W, Mississauga, L5B 4C1 in the city of Toronto. The event begins on June 20, 2025, with tickets already going live.

Canada is one of the countries with some of the biggest Minecraft playerbase so it comes as no surprise that Mojang and Minecraft Experience have decided to cross over to the other side. Toronto is the most populous city in Canada, so it became the obvious choice for the showrunners.

How to register for the new Minecraft Experience in Toronto

Those who wish to visit the experience in London will need to head to the official Minecraft Experience website and purchase tickets.

The event will have the following tiers of tickets that visitors can purchase:

Flex Ticket: from CA$49

from CA$49 General Admission : from CA $39

: from CA $39 Friends and Family Multi Pack (min 3) : from CA$ 35

: from CA$ 35 Group Bundle (min 11): from CA$ 32

Additionally, ticketholders can purchase the Very Important Player Lanyard & Badge upgrade. It will reward them with a limited-edition collector's item, Very Important Player Lanyard & Badge. This limited-edition add-on can be purchased for CA$12.

Those with tickets will be able to visit the event any day between Monday to Sunday from 10 AM to 9 PM. Entry to the event can be booked in 15-minute slots with an approximate 55-minute duration to complete the entire experience.

The event will be wheelchair accessible. The event is open to all age groups, with visitors aged 15 required to be accompanied by an adult (18+). Additionally, children aged 0-2 can visit the event without a ticket purchase.

Apart from the regular events, there will be an exclusive adult night for those aged 18 and above. It is an after-hours edition of the event, and this adults-only event will feature Minecraft-themed mocktails, cocktails, Minecraft trivia, and a scavenger hunt side quest with rewards.

