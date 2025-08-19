Minecraft fan’s uncanny birch texture pack will leave you creeped out

The world of Minecraft is filled with a variety of regions and items that make exploration fun. While the game looks almost the same for every player, texture packs can add a personal twist to the visuals. These mods can either tweak the look or completely change how the blocky world appears. Fans are always on the lookout for unique texture packs, and horror enthusiasts might be excited about this one.A Minecraft player, u/rappenem, shared a video on the game’s subreddit showcasing a texture pack they developed. On the surface, everything looks normal as the original poster walks through a birch forest at night. However, things change when you realize the eyes on the birch logs blink, making the night setting even creepier. The addition of “eyes” to the birch tree pattern is a great idea, and since it’s a simple tweak, it shouldn’t affect game performance either.I added 'eyes' to the birch logs in my texture pack... byu/rappenem inMinecraftu/little_void_boi suggested that the blinking shouldn’t be too frequent, as adding more delay would make players question whether the trees really did blink. This would certainly make nighttime exploration more fun.Redditors react to the 'blinking eye' texture pack for birch trees (Image via Reddit)u/SergeantCrwhips pointed out that that was what the recently added pale garden should have been. For those unaware, the pale garden biome was added last year and was designed to be creepy, with the creaking mob resembling the pale oak trees.The original poster replied that they were thinking about doing something along the same lines for the pale garden. The biome needs more elements to make it scarier, as it currently feels like a desaturated oak forest. u/Other_East_6912 suggested making the eyeblossom flower look more like eyes - and even blink - to really sell the creepy effect.Creepy areas in MinecraftThe pale garden biome in Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)While Minecraft is mostly about finding resources, making tools and weapons, and surviving the brutal night, there are areas in the blocky world that strike fear in many players. The pale garden is a recent example. However, places like the End and the Nether are known not just for being difficult to survive, but also for being genuinely unsettling.The Nether is filled with hostile mobs such as ghasts, piglins, and wither skeletons. Meanwhile, the fear of stumbling upon a crowd of endermen and making eye contact is its own kind of horror. The element of fear works well in Minecraft, and the developers should continue adding regions that give players the chills.