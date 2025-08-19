Minecraft snapshot 25w34a patch notes: Server Code of Conduct, new panorama, and more

Given how many players, including lots of kids, play on Minecraft servers, Mojang hasn't taken many steps to help with server moderation. However, every now and then, Mojang introduces new features to help server admins take better care of their servers. In the latest Minecraft snapshot 25w34a, Mojang introduces a new feature called Code of Conduct for servers.The Code of Conduct is a new feature for servers, allowing them to show a custom screen where server members have to accept the Code of Conduct in order to play on the server. This feature can be used for age verification or letting new players know the server rules before they start playing.Along with the new Code of Conduct, Minecraft has also added a new panorama screen featuring copper golems. Other than these, there are some minor changes to End Flashes, some blocks, and copper golems. Below, you will find the complete changelogs for Minecraft snapshot 25w34a.Minecraft snapshot 25w34a: Everything you need to knowNew FeaturesServers can now have an in-game Code of ConductServer Code of ConductWhen connecting to a server, a Code of Conduct screen can now be shown.Accepting the Code of Conduct is required to play on the serverA checkbox is available for not showing the same Code of Conduct in the futureIf the Code of Conduct changes, it will be shown againServer SetupA new boolean field has been added to server.properties called enable-code-of-conductSetting it to true will make the server look for code of conduct files in the codeofconduct subfolder in the same folder as server.propertiesEach file in the folder should have the form &lt;language_code&gt;.txtThe language shown will attempt to match the player's languageIf it doesn't exist, the en_us code of conduct will be usedIf that also doesn't exist, an arbitrary available entry is usedChangesThe main menu now has an updated background panorama showing Copper Golems in a VillageThe End Light FlashesThe sound effect produced by a flash now has a higher delayThe &quot;Hide Lightning Flashes&quot; accessibility setting has been renamed to &quot;Hide Sky Flashes&quot; and now also disables the End FlashesWhen the flash is disabled by the setting the world will not be lit by the flash, but the flash source will still be visible in the sky and the sound effect will still playMinor Tweaks to Blocks, Items and EntitiesThe eyes of the Copper Golem are now invisible as well when splashed with Potion of InvisibilityCopper Golems hitbox has been tweakedThe hitbox is now 0.6 blocks in width to be able to pathfind through open doorsThe hitbox is now 1.01 blocks in height to not get stuck in certain blocksSoundsCopper Golem &amp; Copper Chests are now audible from up to 12 blocks awayThe copper sorting sounds have been tweaked to be quieterTechnical ChangesThe Data Pack version is now 84.0The Resource Pack version is now 66.0Data Pack Version 84.0Player profiles in data components and block entities no longer resolve automaticallyAdded fetchprofile command for downloading player profilesBlock StatesRemoved align_items_to_bottom block state property from Shelf blockIt has been replaced with an equally named boolean field on the Shelf block entityShelves created with this property set in the last snapshot will reset back to the default value (false)CommandsAddedfetchprofileNew command that has been added to fetch the contents of a player profile from Minecraft serversSince the operation might take some time, it works asynchronouslyResults will be printed only when operation finishes, but the game will keep running unpausedAfter successful completion, a message will be printed that lets users copy the contents of a fully resolved minecraft:profile component or /give @s minecraft:player_head with said componentSince the result is not known at the time of execution, this command always returns 1Syntax:fetchprofile name &lt;player name&gt; - resolves profile by name (case-insensitive)fetchprofile id &lt;uuid&gt; - resolves profile by idData ComponentsModifiedminecraft:profilePreviously contents of this component would permanently change when profile was resolved, i.e. downloaded from Minecraft serviceTo avoid issues with this unexpected change, the resolved value is no longer stored and contents of the profile will always remain unchangedThat means this component has now two behaviors:Static: when it has properties field or when both name and id are present or when both are missingIn this state, profile will always render as-isIf properties field is missing, a default skin will be used (selected based on id, same as in offline mode)That means skin will be frozen at the moment of component creationThis option is preferred for decorational usesDynamic: when it has either name or id (but not both)When an item containing this profile is rendered on the client side, the profile will be resolved to most recent valueThis means that this item will always render with current skin of targeted playerNote: if a player changes skin while game is running, change will not be visible unless clients restartResolution might happen with a delay, during which item will render with a default skinProfile name will replace item name only when it's presentItems with just id will show default nameItems will dynamic profiles be distinguished from static ones with label in tooltipItems stack based on exact contents, so even if a dynamic component is eventually resolved to the same profile as a static one, they won't stack togetherPlayer heads in older maps that have not been loaded in never versions yet will usually be converted to dynamic contentsBlock Entity DataModifiedminecraft:skullprofile field has been changed to match minecraft:profile componentThat means that it also becomes immutable and is resolved only when necessaryText componentsBold and italics styles are ignored when drawing spritesResource Pack Version 66.0Removed block state align_items_to_bottom from the Shelf blockSee above for detailsFixed bugs in Minecraft snapshot 25w34aMC-383 - In the world selection screen, world names/versions/timestamps can overflow the list to the rightMC-36783 - Item frames/Glow item frames don't change their hitbox if they contain a mapMC-59413 - Water and lava can drip from barriersMC-147784 - Fletching table flashes crafting table's GUI for about a second upon right-clicking it in spectator modeMC-259673 - Tab selection works differently in world creation and statistics screensMC-260591 - 'execute on origin' and 'execute on owner' fail to find the targeted entity when it is in a separate dimensionMC-260920 - Statistics screen columns are not accessible through keyboard navigationMC-265290 - Elements within the command block interface are not selected in order when using the TAB keyMC-270190 - Hovering over banner patterns in the loom UI does not display tooltipsMC-270669 - Incorrect argument order in translation key argument.block.property.novalueMC-272584 - Fireballs redirected by explosions caused by player owned entities no longer carry player ownershipMC-276931 - Enchanted books have the wrong rarityMC-296789 - The color of text within the test instance block interface is inconsistent with other similar interfacesMC-297496 - Text inside the middle of the java realms information box completely disappears when selectedMC-298605 - When creating a Water World superflat world, the player spawns at the bottom of the seaMC-299067 - Arrows can lose ownership on disconnection in multiplayerMC-299115 - Arrows lose their owner tag when deflected while the owner is offlineMC-300045 - The hand animation plays when right-clicking copper golemsMC-300046 - The copper golem statue models in the inventory are partly cut off at the topMC-300048 - Copper golem statue item entities are rendered too largeMC-300066 - The Ender Dragon Spawn Egg has the &quot;Disabled in Peaceful&quot; note despite being able to spawn in Peaceful modeMC-300082 - Copper golems with the “NoAI” tag can adjust their rotation and spinMC-300083 - Copper golems with the “Silent” tag can still produce some soundsMC-300085 - Copper golem statues' poses are off-centeredMC-300130 - The &quot;commands.summon.failed.peaceful&quot; string doesn’t pluralize the word &quot;Monster&quot;MC-300134 - Copper Golem Spawn Egg isn't alphabetized in the creative inventoryMC-300213 - Copper golems' hitbox is too large to fit through open single doorsMC-300222 - Upon exiting the gamemode switcher (F3+F4) or debug options menu (F3+F5) while viewing the credits, the player does not resume viewing the credits and instead remains in the end in a phantom state until they relogMC-300245 - Any double chests variant doesnt play any sound when a copper golem interacts with the right part of the chest specificallyMC-300249 - Copper golem statue block outline is above the top of the block belowMC-300365 - Copper golems inconsistently activate trapped chestsMC-300406 - Updating open copper chests causes the chests to remain openMC-300441 - Nether ambient sounds continue playing after leaving the NetherMC-300475 - The Glowing outline now appears black on the fur model parts of invisible sheepMC-300480 - Worn copper golem statues are incorrectly rotatedMC-300695 - The sprint toggle state is now reset when viewing any screenMC-300718 - Player doesn't re-sneak automatically if they were sneaking before opening a GUI with Sneak Toggle setMC-300796 - Harvesting from sweet berry bushes can drop more sweet berries than beforeMC-300804 - The Glowing outline is now always white on invisible entities that aren't the player, unless the player is in the same teamMC-300825 - Entities with NaN motion cause clients to be kicked and softlockedMC-300839 - Disc sounds can be heard in another dimensionMC-300846 - The /rotate command doubles the target entity's motion each time it is runMC-300856 - I-beam cursor in book signing screen has wrong colorMC-300888 - pack.mcmeta no longer supports versions below 16 in the supported_formats fieldMC-300968 - Flying state is not saved when reloading worldMC-300970 - Missing sound for event: minecraft:entity.copper_golem.shearMC-300972 - End light flashes sound can be heard while looking at the creditsMC-300975 - Copper golems wear banners backwardsMC-300983 - The speed field in ExplosionParticleInfo codec is misspelled as &quot;speec&quot;MC-300995 - Game crashes when changing the F3 menu during world disconnectionMC-301004 - Normal guardians are no longer able to enter boatsMC-301030 - Frosted ice now melts in the EndMC-301032 - Bees in the End now hide in their hive when it's raining in the OverworldMinecraft snapshot 25w34a is out and available for download. Since this snapshot added the panorama for the upcoming update, it is likely one of the last few snapshots we will get before the release of the Minecraft Copper Expansion update.