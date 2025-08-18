Minecraft copper expansion update: All new blocks, items, and features

After years of no new ore in the Overworld, Minecraft added copper ore in the Caves & Cliffs update in 2021. At its initial release, copper didn't have much use outside of crafting a few building blocks and a lightning rod. Many fans didn't like copper because of how commonly it generated in the Overworld and yet had no proper way to use it.

However, Mojang has decided to release a massive copper expansion update, featuring new copper decorative blocks, copper equipment like armor, tools, and weapons, and the revival of the copper golem. In this article, you will learn everything about the upcoming Minecraft copper expansion game drop.

New blocks in the Minecraft copper expansion

New copper blocks (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft already has plenty of different copper blocks, like copper bulb, chiseled copper, copper grate, and more. However, the copper block family lacked decorations for players to get creative with their builds. In the third game drop of 2025, Mojang is adding the following new copper blocks:

Copper bars : A new type of metal bar crafted using six copper ingots.

: A new type of metal bar crafted using six copper ingots. Copper chains : A new type of metal chain crafted using one copper ingot and two copper nuggets.

: A new type of metal chain crafted using one copper ingot and two copper nuggets. Copper torch : A new type of torch crafted using one stick, one coal, and one copper nugget. It has a green flame.

: A new type of torch crafted using one stick, one coal, and one copper nugget. It has a green flame. Copper lantern : A new type of lantern crafted using eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. It has a green flame.

: A new type of lantern crafted using eight copper nuggets and one copper torch. It has a green flame. Copper chest : A new chest block used for sorting items, created when spawning a copper golem.

: A new chest block used for sorting items, created when spawning a copper golem. Copper golem statue: When a copper golem is completely oxidized, it may turn into a copper golem statue block.

Except for the torch, all of the above new copper blocks can go through the different oxidation stages like already existing copper blocks. This means these blocks have four different varieties for each oxidation stage. You can use honeycomb on the new copper blocks to stop them from oxidizing.

New items in the Minecraft copper expansion

Copper armor and sword (Image via Mojang)

In the copper expansion game drop, Mojang is adding equipment made out of copper. Players will be able to craft copper armor, tools, and weapons using copper ingots.

Given how difficult it can be to find iron in the early game, and since not everyone wants to build an iron farm, many players would enjoy having copper equipment as a middle ground between stone and iron equipment.

Here are all the new copper items coming in the third game drop in 2025:

Copper helmet

Copper chestplate

Copper leggings

Copper boots

Copper horse armor

Copper axe

Copper hoe

Copper sword

Copper pickaxe

Copper shovel

Last but not least, players will now be able to turn copper ingots into copper nuggets, just like iron and gold. These nuggets are required for crafting new copper decorations in Minecraft.

New mob in the Minecraft copper expansion

Copper golem (Image via Mojang)

After adding the happy ghast in the Chase the Skies game drop this summer, Mojang is bringing another mob back to back. The copper golem is one of the two loser mobs from the Mob Vote in Minecraft Live 2021. The copper expansion was the perfect opportunity to bring this mob, and Mojang did exactly that.

The copper golem is spawned by placing a carved pumpkin on top of a block of copper. Along with the copper golem, a copper chest will also be spawned at the same place. This mob can move items from the copper chest and store them into different chests automatically.

Other than the above new features, Mojang has also added oxidation states to lightning rods. The crafting cost for copper trapdoors has also been lowered to four copper ingots instead of six.

