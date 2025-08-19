Minecraft builder reimagines Third Impact from Neon Genesis Evangelion

  • home icon
By Pranay Mishra
Published Aug 19, 2025 09:05 GMT
The Neon Genesis build in Minecraft
Minecraft players with a knack for building have used the game's resources to bring their imaginations to life. Talented builders have recreated structures from both real and fictional worlds, proving that almost anything can be made in this massive blocky world. A particularly popular genre of these builds involves recreating scenes and structures from famous anime series.

Redditor Rusty_Musty shared a post on r/Minecraftbuilds featuring a vast open area with five massive crosses in the distance. Without delving into spoilers for those who haven’t watched Neon Genesis Evangelion, this build was strikingly accurate to what appears in the anime during the Third Impact.

Huge-Map-5607 went asked OP what shaders were used in the pictures instead of commenting on the structures. OP replied that they used Photon shaders version 1.1 for these shots but suggested upgrading to version 1.2.

A player asked about the shaders being used in the build which makes the structure look more realistic (Image via Reddit)
iflabaslab said the build looked like a fever dream about a dystopian, alternate reality of human history. Interestingly, this was a very spot-on summary of Neon Genesis Evangelion, underscoring how effective the structure was. Viking_From_Sweden agreed that the commenter’s take on the build was a solid summary of the anime.

Many redditors were impressed by the realistic look of the build, while others were sold on the ambience of it (Image via Reddit)
AnaverageuserX added that when they saw the first image without noticing the subreddit, they assumed it was a real-life installation, highlighting how well-executed the structure was. bdunogier replied that they had the same reaction.

Minecraft builds inspired by popular anime series

A recreation of Shiganshina District in Minecraft (Image via Reddt/a1ndrea || Mojang Studios)
Many Minecraft players who are also anime fans have combined the two interests to create remarkable structures. There have been numerous builds from the world of Neon Genesis Evangelion, one of the most influential anime series even today. Other builders have recreated landmarks such as the Shiganshina District from Attack on Titan.

These builds might seem simple compared to projects like functional computers and machines, but planning and preparing structures that fans recognize intimately is challenging.

Getting the right proportions and scale is crucial, since even small deviations can break the illusion. Another challenge is translating designs seen in 2D into 3D using blocks. Builders often use third-party tools such as WorldEdit to assist with the process.

Edited by Angad Sharma
