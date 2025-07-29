Latest Minecraft snapshot brings copper golem and more to Java Edition

Minecraft Java Edition players can finally try out all the upcoming features and items coming with the next game drop. The developers have released the snapshot that adds copper golem, tools, weapons, armor, and even the shelf to the blocky world. Bedrock players have already been tinkering with the new features as the Preview was released a few days back.Officially titled Minecraft snapshot 25w31a, it brings the copper chest, copper golem, copper golem statue, and tools and weapons that can be crafted using this metal. This is important as, for years, players were wondering why Mojang Studios missed the opportunity to make copper more than just a decorative block. Here’s everything about the snapshot.Minecraft snapshot 25w31a releasedThe snapshot will be adding all the new copper items mentioned before. In addition to that, there is the shelf item, which many players were not expecting. Some have even made unique structures, like cars, using it. The developers have also added copper horse armor and the oxidizing lightning rod. Apart from these, there are some bug fixes and technical changes as well.Mojang is preparing both Minecraft editions for the release of the next game drop. Copper has been perhaps one of the most underused items in the game, and thankfully, the update addresses it. It will now be usable like a metal; players can make armor, tools, and weapons using it. Note that copper's durability sits between cobblestone and iron.Another great surprise was the copper golem. This cute mob was revealed way back in 2021 during the now-defunct Mob Vote. The golem lost the poll, but thankfully, the developers have brought it back. It also goes to show that Mojang might be willing to bring back more mobs that, unfortunately, never got to see the light of day earlier.The copper golem will help players in sorting items in chests. A copper chest has also been added, and the cute mob will be able to pick up items and then place them in another chest with the same item. While the final game drop's release date has not been announced, it seems that the developers are planning to launch it in Fall 2025.