Creative Minecraft fan uses new shelves to build cars

Minecraft players are beyond excited for the upcoming game drop, as it will introduce copper tools, weapons, armor, and even a copper golem to the game. That said, what came as a pleasant surprise was the announcement of wooden shelves being added. This item will be one of the first vertical blocks in the game, which many players have been wanting for years. This is because vertical blocks open up new avenues for the building community to create interesting structures.A Minecraft player, u/_Waffle__Warrior_, shared some images on the game's subreddit, showing how they made different car designs using the shelves. For those who are not aware, all the confirmed features in the upcoming game drop are available for players to try by downloading the latest Preview version. However, as with all beta features, it might have many bugs and errors. The pictures in the Minecraft redditor's post featured regular cars, Humvees, buses, and even a classic car.Car designs made with the new shelves byu/_Waffle__Warrior_ inMinecraftu/Maddox-Tj praised the designs of the Humvee and the bus, calling them &quot;immaculate.&quot; u/aayani99a was quite impressed by the build and asked the original poster to provide a tutorial on YouTube, as they were planning to make a map with their friends, and these structures would be great for it.u/confused-overwhelmed pointed out how the shelves may completely change building in Minecraft forever. They added that such a block can also be used as a better version of a vertical slab. For context, many players have been asking Mojang to add vertical slabs, and the introduction of shelves might be an indication of the developers' intentions to do the same.Redditors react to the cars made using shelf blocks (Image via Reddit)u/Dannypan claimed that shelves are actually better than vertical slabs, as they are not as thick, their shape gives more detail, and the ability to add three blocks to the shelf results in more detailing options for the build. u/HaydosWanna also complimented the builds showcased in the Reddit post, stating that they look &quot;super clean&quot; and that players who want to make realistic cities would love it.New items coming to MinecraftThe copper update will bring a lot of new items to Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)With the release of the latest Preview for Minecraft's Bedrock Edition, Mojang Studios has added some great items to the blocky world. Copper has become more useful, and players now have a reason to mine this metal. It can now be used to make tools, weapons, and even armor. The durability and strength of this metal sit between cobblestone and iron.Another great surprise that fans of the game got was the copper golem. This cute mob was announced in the Mob Vote event a few years ago. The fact that the developers went to the archives and brought back a mob that lost the vote indicates that players might get more mobs from the past.