5 reasons why I am excited for the Minecraft copper update

Mojang has started working on a new Minecraft game drop that adds loads of new copper-related features. The developers have already released several new copper features in the latest Bedrock beta and preview versions. This game drop or copper update is set to release sometime in the fall.

Here is a list of some of the upcoming features that I liked the most in Minecraft's copper update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

List of 4 features I am excited about in the Minecraft copper update

1) Copper Golem

Copper Golem is a great new, useful mob (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

One of my favorite features in Minecraft's copper game drop is the copper golem. This mob was originally put forth as a Mob Vote candidate in 2021, but Allay won the election. The sandbox title will now permanently include the creature in the next game drop.

A copper golem can be made out of a copper block and a carved pumpkin. Once the mob is built, it will continuously search its copper chest for items, which it will then place in either an empty chest or another chest that contains the same item. This means that a copper golem can be used for sorting out items in a base. I can come back from an adventure, drop all the items in a copper chest, and watch copper golems sort every item in designated chests.

The copper golem will remove my and many other players' worries about sorting goods in Minecraft by automating the process.

2) Copper Chest

Copper chest is a brand new storage system that copper golems can interact with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Another great feature coming to the next game drop is a brand-new storage block called the copper chest. This block can be created using a crafting table or spawned with a copper golem. Its primary feature is that copper golems can interact with it and take out items from it automatically.

The primary method to make the copper chest is to use a copper block and a carved pumpkin to create it with a copper golem. Additionally, individual copper chests can be made using one chest and eight copper ingots on a crafting table.

If there isn't a copper golem nearby, the copper chest can only be used as a standard chest that only I can open.

3) Copper Golem Statue

Copper golem statue is a decorative block that can be placed anywhere and can have different poses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Since the copper golem is made up of copper, it too can oxidize and turn green. After the golem oxidizes fully, it essentially becomes a traditional block. This block is called a copper golem statue, which is a decorative block that I can place anywhere in my base. This decorative block has four different animations when I interact with it. Hence, it can become a great addition to my base.

Furthermore, I can break the copper golem statue using a pickaxe and pick the block up as an item as well. If I want to bring the copper golem back to life, I simply need to scrape all the oxidation from the statue to revive the mob.

Since the copper golem brings a new kind of decoration like a statue, I am quite excited about this feature.

4) Shelf

Shelf is a great block that can display items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Shelf is another new block that I am excited about since it allows players to store items in a unique way. One shelf can hold three stacks of any item and display them like an item frame.

Furthermore, when shelves are activated, all three items in that one shelf become connected, such that all three of them will simultaneously appear in a player's hotbar when they interact with it. If two or three shelves are adjacent and are activated by redstone, all six or nine items in these shelves will arrive in a player's hotbar at once. Players will also be able to keep all six or nine items back in these shelves from the hotbar in one go.

This way, I can use shelves to keep emergency supplies for when I die and respawn in my base. I will no longer need to work quickly and craft all the necessary items again; I will have a backup hotbar configuration on the shelves.

