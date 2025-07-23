5 best Minecraft farms to build in a SMP

Building Minecraft farms is one of the best ways to get yourself infinite resources, and this holds true in SMP servers as well. Especially on a server with other people, there can be more incentive to build a farm. Instead of having to build all farms yourself, it is more common for all players in an SMP to build different farms and trade resources among themselves.

In this article, you will learn about some of the best farms to build when playing on a SMP server. With the right farms, you could perhaps become the richest player on the server or enjoy trading with other server members.

Best Minecraft SMP farms

1) Iron farm

Most Minecraft fans would agree on how useful iron is in Minecraft. Aside from crafting all the iron armor, tools, and weapons, you need it to craft various other blocks and items like anvils, buckets, cauldrons, crafters, saddles, and many more. By building an iron farm, any player can ensure they never have to mine again to find iron ore.

Moreover, iron ingots can be traded for emeralds with three different villager professions: armorer, weaponsmith, and toolsmith. By building an iron farm, you can supply iron ingots to the entire server. A simple iron farm design might not be enough for a whole server, so it is recommended to build a quad iron farm, which uses a zombie or illager in a minecart to scare four different groups of villagers. These poor villagers then spawn an iron golem, who can be killed to get iron ingots.

2) Raid farm

Raid farms are some of the most challenging Minecraft farms to build, as they require a vast open space, preferably built on top of a wide ocean. While the farm is difficult to build, once it is set up, you will have a steady supply of many resources like Totems of Undying, emeralds, saddles, and more.

Because of its difficulty, many players avoid building a raid farm. However, if you're on an SMP, an efficient raid farm lets everyone farm emeralds and trade them with villagers.

3) Cactus farm

A cactus farm is an odd one on this list, as it might not seem like one of the best farms for Minecraft servers. However, this farm has a few surprising benefits on servers. On populated servers, farms can sometimes cause immense lag, which might ruin the experience for players. But this isn’t the case with cactus farms.

Cactus farms are simple to build and can be scaled up easily. If you need more cactus, feel free to add extra layers to the farm.

4) Enderman farm

Endermen are among the weirdest mobs in Minecraft and are known for existing in all three dimensions of the game. Even if you're not interested in the lore of endermen, there are plenty of other reasons to look out for them, like their item drops and XP.

Endermen drop 5 experience points upon death, which is among the highest for respawnable mobs. Since they commonly spawn in the End dimension, you can easily build farms for them and get tons of XP. Enderman farms are one of the fastest ways to restore durability on equipment enchanted with Mending.

5) Shulker farm

As a SMP progresses, server members will need more storage options. Because of this, building a shulker farm will provide everyone with as many shulker boxes as they need. Shulker farms aren't easy to build, but once you have one up and running, you can get infinite shulker shells in Minecraft.

