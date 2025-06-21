4 Minecraft farms I build after beating the Ender Dragon

Minecraft's last mission is to defeat the Ender Dragon in the End dimension. However, the story does not stop after it, since it is a sandbox title and players can do whatever they like. Hence, whenever I defeat the Ender Dragon, I always try to explore the End as much as possible and also create some important farms to gather certain special resources that are only possible to farm in the End.

Here is a list of some Minecraft farms I build after defeating the Ender Dragon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 4 farms that I build after defeating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft

1) Enderman farm

Enderman offers lots of XP and ender pearls (Image via Reddit/B2SPIRITwasTakenWTF)

Enderman is the first creature I farm after defeating the Ender Dragon. The End dimension is home to hundreds of enderman that constantly respawn near the main end island. Hence, the main island itself is a great place to create this farm.

Trending

Enderman not only drop 10 XP upon death, they also drop ender pearls that are extremely useful for teleporting from one place to another. Hence, an enderman farm is a must after slaying the dragon.

Enderman farm can be created around 100 blocks away from the main island, since it will ensure that a fresh batch of enderman spawn in this farm. Most building blocks can be made of blocks on which enderman only spawn where you want them to. A straight line of sight can be created so that you yourself anger the enderman by looking at them rather than wasting time on getting an endermite.

2) Wither farm

Wither can also be farmed in the End realm (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Wither is another mob that I usually farm after defeating the Ender Dragon, simply because the bedrock fountain is only made available after the beast is defeated. Underneath the bedrock fountain in the main end island, I build an obsidian chamber with a three-by-three hole like shown in the picture. This is where I place the wither blocks so that it gets stuck in the bedrock fountain once it spawns.

After this, anyone can simply keep hitting the wither from a safe distance and kill the beast to get the nether star.

3) Shulker farm

Shulker farm is also useful to create shulker boxes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Shulkers are static, hostile creatures that are enclosed in their shells. They can shoot levitation bullets that apply the levitation effect to any player. After finishing the Ender Dragon, I usually explore the End realm and find End Cities to loot. Once End Cities are found, I pick one of them to create a shulker farm.

Creating a farm for shulkers can be slightly tricky since you need to understand how these creatures duplicate. But if you create one successfully, you can get loads of shulker shells to create boxes for carrying more items in your inventory.

4) Gold farm

Gold farm might not be in the End, but it can be considered as an endgame farm (Image via Reddit/PlasticTraditional26)

Though a gold farm can be created even before defeating the Ender Dragon, I usually build it after completing the main storyline. The reason for it is that the farm is usually quite tall and needs to be made above the Nether roof. Hence, to create and navigate around the farm, an elytra can be of massive help.

A gold farm can be created using zombified piglins since they either drop gold nuggets, gold ingots, or their golden swords. Gold can later be used to craft all kinds of golden food items and other golden items.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!