4 Minecraft farms I build after beating the Ender Dragon

Minecraft's last mission is to defeat the Ender Dragon in the End dimension. However, the story does not stop after it, since it is a sandbox title and players can do whatever they like. Hence, whenever I defeat the Ender Dragon, I always try to explore the End as much as possible and also create some important farms to gather certain special resources that are only possible to farm in the End.
Here is a list of some Minecraft farms I build after defeating the Ender Dragon.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
List of 4 farms that I build after defeating the Ender Dragon in Minecraft
1) Enderman farm
Enderman is the first creature I farm after defeating the Ender Dragon. The End dimension is home to hundreds of enderman that constantly respawn near the main end island. Hence, the main island itself is a great place to create this farm.
Enderman not only drop 10 XP upon death, they also drop ender pearls that are extremely useful for teleporting from one place to another. Hence, an enderman farm is a must after slaying the dragon.
Enderman farm can be created around 100 blocks away from the main island, since it will ensure that a fresh batch of enderman spawn in this farm. Most building blocks can be made of blocks on which enderman only spawn where you want them to. A straight line of sight can be created so that you yourself anger the enderman by looking at them rather than wasting time on getting an endermite.
2) Wither farm
Wither is another mob that I usually farm after defeating the Ender Dragon, simply because the bedrock fountain is only made available after the beast is defeated. Underneath the bedrock fountain in the main end island, I build an obsidian chamber with a three-by-three hole like shown in the picture. This is where I place the wither blocks so that it gets stuck in the bedrock fountain once it spawns.
After this, anyone can simply keep hitting the wither from a safe distance and kill the beast to get the nether star.
3) Shulker farm
Shulkers are static, hostile creatures that are enclosed in their shells. They can shoot levitation bullets that apply the levitation effect to any player. After finishing the Ender Dragon, I usually explore the End realm and find End Cities to loot. Once End Cities are found, I pick one of them to create a shulker farm.
Creating a farm for shulkers can be slightly tricky since you need to understand how these creatures duplicate. But if you create one successfully, you can get loads of shulker shells to create boxes for carrying more items in your inventory.
4) Gold farm
Though a gold farm can be created even before defeating the Ender Dragon, I usually build it after completing the main storyline. The reason for it is that the farm is usually quite tall and needs to be made above the Nether roof. Hence, to create and navigate around the farm, an elytra can be of massive help.
A gold farm can be created using zombified piglins since they either drop gold nuggets, gold ingots, or their golden swords. Gold can later be used to craft all kinds of golden food items and other golden items.
