One Minecraft lore theory that might explain the existence of zombified piglins

Mojang doesn't explain the story behind certain structures and mobs in Minecraft. This is to encourage players to imagine their own theories and weave stories. Over the years, many players must have wondered who zombified piglins were and what their origins were. The mob is the most common entity in the Nether region and is neutral to players. They will only become hostile if one of them is attacked.

Ad

Since they are quite interesting to witness in the Nether, here is a brief lore theory that could uncover their origin.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Origin lore theory about the zombified piglin in Minecraft

Zombified piglins were once piglins who tried to invade Overworld

Piglins once invaded the Overworld. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In many previous Minecraft iterations and contents, we've frequently heard about piglins invading the Overworld. This popular storyline is explored in Minecraft Legends and A Minecraft Movie, which are officially created by Mojang itself.

Ad

Trending

When we closely observe the Overworld, Nether, and how piglins react to the Overworld's environment, an origin theory of zombified piglins might emerge. When a random piglin accidentally enters the Overworld through a portal made by players, it starts to shiver and turn into a zombified piglin after a few seconds.

We can imagine that once upon a time, before the player joined the world, there was a massive piglin invasion over the Overworld. Thousands of piglins entered through Nether portals with golden swords in their hands to conquer the peaceful land.

Ad

After entering the Overworld, however, they quickly realized that they had been negatively affected by the dimension's environment, gradually zombifying them.

Ancient piglins became zombified piglins and returned to the Nether

Older race of piglins converted into zombified piglins and returned to the Nether (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

After the piglins realized the dangers of the Overworld's environment for them, they quickly returned to the Nether in hopes of reversing the process and becoming piglins. Unfortunately, they were never cured and remained zombified piglins. Since they were no longer conscious or recognized their piglin comrades, they were simply left in the wilderness of the Nether.

Ad

Hence, zombified piglins are abundant in Nether biomes. The only special ability that they have is that they recognize other zombified piglins as ancient comrades and start chasing players in groups if the latter attacks.

Check out our latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!