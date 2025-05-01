5 best items in Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale

The Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale is here, and Mojang is going all out to celebrate one of the biggest sci-fi franchises of all time. Apart from giving away free cosmetic items, the developers have started a 33% sale on Star Wars content until May 6 at 10 am PT. Players can get their hands on an array of add-ons and items as part of this limited-time sale in the game's Marketplace.

Here are the 5 best items in the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale.

Star Wars: Path of the Jedi and other best items in the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale

1) Star Wars: Path of the Jedi

This add-on adds an array of custom maps and missions that players can embark on (Image via Mojang Studios)

Star Wars: Path of the Jedi by Spark Universe is a unique add-on where players get to play as Jedi Knights. They can battle alien creatures, duel other Jedi players, and even go on custom missions with Yoda set on an alien planet.

Apart from the custom adventures and missions, the pack also contains official Star Wars skins that players can flaunt in the game. The add-on is currently listed for 1011 Minecoins as part of the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale.

2) Star Wars

The Star Wars add-on is one of the best add-ons in the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Star Wars add-on by Minecraft is one of the most immersive add-ons in this list. It adds some of the most popular locations from the Star Wars franchise, allowing players to explore and immerse themselves in worlds based on the trilogy. The highly detailed locations allow players to engage in iconic locations from the game's world.

Apart from the worlds, the add-on also contains an array of characters from the Star Wars universe, allowing players to engage with them and enjoy these locations. The pack is currently listed in the Marketplace for 897 Minecoins as part of the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale.

3) Star Wars Classic Skin Pack

The Classic pack is one of the most immersive items listed as part of the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Star Wars Classic Skin Pack by Minecraft features over 50 characters and heroes from the Star Wars universe, allowing players to deck up as their favourite protagonist or antagonist. The pack has characters ranging from Jawa to the mighty Darth Vader, allowing players to immerse themselves in their love for the Force.

Players can get their hands on the Star Wars Classic Skin Pack for just 328 Minecoins as part of the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale from the in-game Marketplace. With the 33% sale, it is a great add-on for fans of the franchise.

4) Solo: A Star Wars Story Pack

The solo pack adds an array of cosmetics based on some of the most popular characters from the franchise (Image via Mojang Studios)

Solo: A Star Wars Story Pack by Minecraft is an immersive pack based on the storyline of Han Solo, one of the best pilots in the galaxy. The add-on lets players use skin packs based on popular characters like Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, L3-37, and more.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story Pack is currently available for just 328 Minecoins as part of the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale from the in-game Marketplace. It's a great skin pack for gamers who are fans of Han Solo and his engaging storyline.

5) Star Wars Rebels Skin Pack

This is one of the best add-ons listed in the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Star Wars Rebels Skin Pack by Minecraft is yet another unique skin pack that lets players deck up as their favorite character from the rebel storyline in the franchise. The pack features the crew of the Ghost and other adversaries in the Galactic Empire, allowing players to play as their favorite rebel.

The Star Wars Rebels Skin Pack is available for 328 Minecoins, at a discount of 33% as part of the Minecraft Bedrock Star Wars Day sale. It's a great item for fans of the franchise who wish to deck themselves in the attire of rebels and take down the empire.

