Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on guide for Bedrock Edition

The much-awaited Spring Sale of 2025 is here, and the Bedrock marketplace is giving away the Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on as part of its offerings. The unique pack adds the echo crystal, a powerful item that allows players to fly and even travel through blocks.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on.

What is the Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on

The Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on is a free pack that is being given away to players as part of the Spring Sale of 2025 in the Bedrock marketplace. It adds the echo crystal, a powerful item that allows players to fly upwards and through blocks, making it significantly easier to explore caves and mineshafts.

The free Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on adds an exciting aspect to the gameplay, allowing players to explore areas in depth with ease. Additionally, if they are raiding an ancient city and the Warden becomes too much of a challenge, this nifty item is a great way to ensure a safe exit.

The Echo Crystal can also be used to scale structures, providing an effect similar to that of an ender pearl. Unlike the pearl, it is not depleted after a single use and can be repaired using amethyst shards.

How to get the Echo Crystal add-on in the Minecraft Marketplace

You can get your hands on the free Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on from the Bedrock Marketplace (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

The Echo Crystal add-on can be obtained for free from the Minecraft Marketplace. Simply head over to the in-game store and search for the pack or click on this deep link to open it in-game. Before you claim the add-on, it is recommended to ensure you are logged into the game with your official Microsoft account. This makes sure it is bound to your account.

Once opened in the game, click on the Free button with the Minecoin logo next to it to obtain this pack for free. Next, you can choose to download it to your device. This will replace it with a button that will let you activate the Echo Crystal add-on and use it in a world of your choice. It is ideally recommended to try this in a new save to ensure there is no conflict with existing packs.

Once you load a new world, you will get a manual for the Minecraft Echo Crystal add-on in your inventory. It will list the recipe for crafting the Echo Crystal alongside useful information regarding its usage.

