Minecraft announces free creator items in celebration of Microsoft's 50th anniversary

Minecraft knows how to celebrate milestones by giving players unique in-game items. These are usually in the form of capes and other character-creator items that allow one to customize their appearance and hold on to an event's digital memorabilia. Meanwhile, Microsoft, the parent company of Mojang Studios, is celebrating its 50th year, and players are in for something special.

You can claim free character creator items inspired by some of Microsoft's iconic elements. For instance, the famous Office Assistant known as Clippy has become a part of the blocky world as an equippable item.

Apart from that, there are three more unique items up for grabs. Here’s everything you need to know about Minecraft celebrating Microsoft’s 50th anniversary.

Minecraft Microsoft 50th anniversary character creator items

There are four items to claim from the character creator menu in the game. First, there's the Clippy head that will turn you into an ever-ready office assistant. Then comes the Bliss Hoodie with the iconic green fields and blue sky wallpaper that was seen in Windows XP.

You also get a ‘95 PC Head that will remind you of the CRT era when Microsoft dominated the personal computer market. Finally, there’s the Mouse Pointer Wings, featuring the familiar mouse pointer device many players grew up using. All of these items are free and can be claimed now.

Currently, the last date to get these items has not been announced. However, being a limited-time event, we recommend claiming these items as soon as possible. They can be found in the customize option within the main menu. If you don't see them, make sure to log in with your account.

Minecraft is the best-selling video game of all time, and ever since Microsoft purchased Mojang Studios, it has been one of their best investments. Thus, it is natural for the game and the parent company to celebrate milestones.

With the release of A Minecraft Movie, Mojang Studios has hit yet another milestone. It has become the second-highest-grossing video game movie of all time. If the good run continues, it might even take the first place by replacing Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Movie.

