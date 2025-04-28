A Minecraft Movie is currently in theatres and will soon be out, which means that if you are a fan, you must rush to enjoy the film on the big screen. There are some great moments that are best enjoyed with a crowd. The actors have carried out their roles well, especially Jason Momoa and Jack Black, and it is an experience one must not miss.

The movie is performing wonderfully at the box office, breaking many records. This article will list down the five reasons why you should watch A Minecraft Movie before it goes off the big screen.

5 reasons to watch A Minecraft Movie

1) Jason Momoa’s performance

Jason Momoa delivers a great performance (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

One of the highlights of A Minecraft Movie was the performance of Jason Momoa as Garrett the Garbage Man. The movie's trailers showed him as one of the important members of the cast; however, what players did not expect was how funny he would be.

Momoa perfectly balances his character with a mix of comic elements and heartfelt moments. It was a treat seeing him throughout the film, and fans of the game will certainly love everything that Garrett adds to the movie.

2) Jack Black as Steve

Jack Black as Steve in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

When the first teaser trailer for the movie dropped, fans did not like how Jack Black looked like Steve. Instead of the iconic goatee and short hair, Black flaunted a long salt-and-pepper beard and hair. However, it turns out that he was so good in the movie that his looks ended up working well for him.

Jack Black plays the role of Steve with great enthusiasm, and you can see that he understands and loves Minecraft, which is why watching him in the movie is such a delight.

3) The world of Minecraft

The world of Minecraft has been recreated wonderfully (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Mojang Studios has created a wonderful world in Minecraft. From the blocky trees and animals to the unique game mechanics, the title truly is iconic. And if you are a fan of the game, watching different elements and game mechanics come to the big screen is a wonderful experience.

There are some great mob designs in the movie, such as the enderman, the iron golem, and even a tribute to Technoblade. Experiencing this in the theatre with other fans makes watching the movie worth it.

While there are reviews that have criticized the movie, if you have played the game and enjoy different elements of it, this movie is for you.

4) The villain

Malgosha is the main villain of the movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

The main villain of the movie is Malgosha, an old and decrepit piglin who wants to take over the overworld and the real world to turn them into the nether. She is also against creativity and wants to completely remove traces of it. While the ambition is simple, watching Malgosha is quite a delight.

The only complaint that you might have is that she is not on the screen long enough. The last scene with Malgosha is hilarious and will make you laugh out loud, making the experience worth the money.

5) The comedy

The movie offers great comic moments as well (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

While the movie is mostly targeted towards children and younger kids, the comedy is done really well and can be enjoyed by viewers of all ages. The jokes land, the acting makes the funny elements even better, and surprisingly, the CGI mobs, such as piglins and even Malgosha, are hilarious.

The light-hearted nature of the movie is what makes the experience so good. There are moments in the movie that are heartfelt and serious, but the overall tone is astute and cheerful.

