A Minecraft Movie featured a lot of different mobs, as they are some of the most recognizable entities in the game. While there were some mob designs that fans did not like, especially the sheep and the skeleton mobs, some were spot on.

In celebration of the movie's box office performance and reception, this article will look at the six best mobs in A Minecraft Movie. Since the mob design was one of the movie's highlights, it would be interesting to see which mobs stood out as looking the best.

6 best mobs in A Minecraft Movie

1) Technoblade pig

Perhaps one of the best scenes in the movie was the reference to the late YouTuber Technoblade, who passed away in 2022. When Steve is showing everyone the village, Henry notices a pig wearing a crown. He then asks whether it’s a king, to which Steve replies, "No, that's a legend.”

The pig's design was also different from the other pig mobs. The eyes were more expressive, matching Technoblade's avatar. It was great to see the makers include the beloved YouTuber in the movie.

2) Dennis the wolf

Dennis the wolf is an important mob in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

Dennis the wolf played an important role in the plot, helping the characters and moving the story ahead. Despite the realistic fur and blocky design, the CG artist nailed the look of a wolf from Minecraft. The eyes were expressive, and the body’s proportions did not look off. This makes sense, as there were many scenes with closeups of the mob and it’s important to make sure it looks good.

3) Enderman

Seeing the enderman in the movie was a delight, as many fans did not expect this mob to appear on the big screen. During the woodland mansion scene, Henry comes across this mob, and it is just as terrifying as it is in the game.

It is extremely tall with purple eyes. The moment the enderman opens its mouth, it becomes very scary. Since the mob's purpose was to scare the viewers, it is safe to say that its design was spot on.

4) Malgosha

Malgosha is the main villain in the movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

The movie's main villain is a decrepit piglin with a walking stick, which is also her main weapon. While the description does not sound much like a villain to be scared of, Malgosha is a very interesting mob that fits perfectly in the movie. What’s surprising is that she is funny as well, keeping things light and fun. Seeing her on the screen with all her dialogue and mannerisms is a treat.

5) The creeper

The creeper was shown with some new mechanics (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

The creeper is one of the most iconic mobs in Minecraft and has become the face of the game. The movie took things in a slightly different way and added a realistic grass texture to the mob. Surprisingly, this texture looks very good on the mob. But the makers added one more new design element that took things even further.

Creepers in A Minecraft Movie blow only after someone touches them. The moment that happens, they start pulsating with a glow from the inside. This was something new and worked really well with the mob's realistic texture.

6) Iron golem

The iron golem as seen in A Minecraft Movie (Image via Mojang Studios/Warner Bros)

When the movie's second trailer was released, the iron golem was one of the few mobs that fans praised. The realistic texture of the worn-out iron body looked really good on the golem. This was perhaps the most realistic rendition of any mob from the game. Plus, it plays an important role in the movie, making things even better.

