The highly anticipated video game movie, A Minecraft Movie, finally hit theaters worldwide on April 4, 2025, after its world premiere in London on March 30, 2025. Although some have expressed disappointment over the film's overall plot and faithfulness to the original material, the film has become a commercial hit.

A Minecraft Movie includes several references and Easter Eggs related to the video game. One particular reference that stood out to the audience was a pig with a golden crown, which is a direct nod to popular Minecraft YouTuber and gamer, Technoblade's iconic channel logo.

At one point in A Minecraft Movie, Henry (Sebastian Hansen) spots the pig with the golden crown and asks Steve (Jack Black):

"Is he some kind of king?"

Steve proudly informs Henry:

"That’s a legend."

Everything we know about Minecraft legend Technogamer

Technogamer was one of the biggest YouTube creators with 11 million subscribers at the time of his passing. In the Minecraft community, he was widely known for his player-versus-player skills and always ended up among the top nine in all official events.

In June 2022, Technogamer lost his battle with metastatic sarcoma, leaving the community of fellow Minecraft gamers heartbroken. After his passing, Minecraft paid tribute to him by adding a temporary launch screen with his name.

Since then, the splash text 'Technoblade never dies!' has been a part of the game's long history. In December 2024, the Minecraft championship paid tribute to the late gamer by immortalizing him as a playable card in the official trading card game.

Other YouTubers and streamers such as DanTDM, Aphmau, Mumbo Jumbo, and LDShadowLady also make cameos in A Minecraft Movie. One of the lead designers of Minecraft, Jens Bergensten, also made a cameo.

Jared Hess revealed how he came up with the Technoblade reference in A Minecraft Movie

A Minecraft Movie follows the story of a group of misfit friends, Garrison, Henry, Natalie, and Dawn, who end up in the Overworld. They must learn to navigate their way through it and protect it with the help of expert crafter, Steve. The skills they learn in the Overworld are the same ones that they need in the real world.

Speaking to Collider about the tributes and Easter Eggs in A Minecraft Movie in an interview dated April 5, 2025, director Jared Hess revealed how the tribute to Technoblade came to be. He said:

"One of my favorite Easter eggs came from Sebastian, who plays Henry. When we were prepping the film, he was like, 'Look, there's this amazing Minecraft player named Technoblade who passed away, and I would love to be able to honor him somehow in the film.'"

He further said:

"We were like, 'Oh my goodness, of course.' So we spoke with our design team, and there's a really, really sweet, special nod to Technoblade in the film that is really cool."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hess revealed that most of the things of the Otherworld that the viewers saw on the screen were physically built. He claimed that only the things that can be seen in the deeper backgrounds were CGI extensions.

A Minecraft Movie is now in theaters.

