Should you watch A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie was released in theaters a few days ago, with fans flocking to watch the blocky world come alive on the silver screen. Despite some scathing reviews by critics, the film is performing exceptionally well at the box office, breaking records and earning a staggering $301 million on its opening weekend. Those who have yet to watch it may wonder whether to spend their money and time sitting through the movie at the theater.
The answer to this is somewhat complicated. This article explores A Minecraft Movie and will help you decide whether the film is worth your time or not. This applies to both fans of the game and others who have never even heard about Mojang Studios’ popular title.
Note: This article reflects the subjective opinion of the author.
Is A Minecraft Movie worth your time?
A Minecraft Movie is, in a way, a movie for youngsters. Warner Bros and Mojang Studios have ensured that the themes, dialogues, and even the overall message are targeted towards children. This is why the film is very simple.
However, that does not mean adult Minecraft fans won't like the movie. If you regularly play the game or even enjoy watching Minecraft content online, you will likely enjoy it. Be advised that there is nothing special, though. The story does not explore the game's lore nor shows all the items or mobs from the blocky world. Everything remains at the surface level.
But as a fan of the game, you will enjoy seeing how humans interact with the blocky world. Watching the crafting table being used, the size of iron ingots, and even some other blocks was a fun experience.
This film is not for those who haven't played the game or played it but did not enjoy it much. Since most of the movie is focused on simple jokes aimed at kids, individuals who don't like Minecraft won't find the experience entertaining.
The story of the movie is very simple and, at times, does not even make sense from the perspective of a Minecraft fan. Certain elements do not fit in with the gameplay mechanics, and everything in the film occurs rapidly. This is because the movie has a short run-time, and the fast pacing of scenes makes it feel even shorter.
However, you won't feel the movie dragging. The humor was also used as salt, in small amounts and always where needed. In conclusion, the film is enjoyable for fans of the game, and kids will love it. However, those who do not play the game would be better off sitting it out.
