Every Nether biome in Minecraft and what makes them special

The Nether is the second dimension that players venture into in Minecraft. It is a hell-like area filled with lava and mysterious creatures, most of whom are hostile. The terrain in the Nether is extremely irregular, and it has five different biomes to explore. These biomes have unique blocks, mobs, visuals, and other features.

This article explores all the Nether biomes and how they are different from one another.

Note: The entries listed in this article are in no particular order or ranking.

All Minecraft Nether biomes have their specialities

Nether wastes

The Nether waste spawns many zombified piglins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Nether waste is among the most common biomes in Minecraft, mainly made up of red netherrack blocks. Some of these netherrack blocks can also ore variants like nether quartz and nether gold.

In this biome, the most common mob is the zombified piglin, a neutral mob that can drop gold nuggets or their gold swords upon death. The Nether waste is special in Minecraft, as players can create gold farms on top of the biome.

Basalt Deltas

The Basalt Deltas have the most irregular terrain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Basalt Deltas is a relatively new biome that was added to Minecraft in 2020 with the Nether update. This biome is made up entirely of basalt and blackstone blocks. As the name suggests, it features many deltas. However, the biome also has plenty of tall basalt and blackstone towers and one-block holes filled with lava.

The Basalt Deltas' most special feature is its terrain. It is one of the most dangerous regions to traverse, as one wrong step could see players fall into a lava pocket from where there is no coming back.

Soul Sand Valley

The Soul Sand Valley consists of soul sand and allows players to create ghast farms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Soul Sand Valley is another unique biome one might discover while exploring the Nether. It is filled with unique soul soil and soul sand blocks. The soul sand blocks, which are exclusively generated in this biome, can slow players down even if they try to run. Furthermore, this region generates many ghasts.

The speciality of this biome is that players can create ghast farms here or collect many soul sand blocks from it. If they get soul speed enchantment on their boots, they can use soul sand blocks from this biome to create bridges to walk much faster than normal.

Crimson Forest

The Crimson forest spawns many hoglins and crimson fungi (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Crimson Forest is a tricky biome to traverse since many hoglins spawn in this region. Hoglins are powerful, hostile creatures that can deal a lot of damage. Upon death, they can drop raw pork just like regular pigs.

When players first enter this biome, they will instantly notice bright red tree-like features called crimson fungi. They have a unique red wooden trunk and wart blocks.

These are the two special features in this biome. Players can create hoglin farms on the nether roof right above Crimson Forest and collect crimson stems from the tree-like fungi.

Warped Forest

The Warped Forest spawns many enderman (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // Mojang Studios)

The Warped Forest is similar to the Crimson Forest but grows warped fungi that are cyan in color. This biome also spawns many endermen, making it the second region where they spawn the most in Minecraft.

If players want to create an early enderman farm to get ender pearls, they can do so in this biome.

