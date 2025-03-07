Oceans have been a part of Minecraft since its launch over a decade ago. Over the years, oceans have received numerous updates related to their generation, sizes, structures, and mob spawns. Mojang has introduced many new types of ocean biomes to add more variety to the game's worlds.

From frozen oceans featuring tall icebergs and polar bears to warm oceans showcasing beautiful coral reefs and tropical fish, oceans can bring out the explorer in players. Not to mention, they are home to useful structures, such as shipwrecks and ocean monuments, that players can loot.

If you are a fan of oceans in Minecraft, this article has a few interesting facts for you to enjoy.

Ocean in Minecraft: Things you probably didn’t know

1) Different shades of ocean

Ocean has different colors (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Many Minecraft players prefer to build their bases on land since oceans are not exactly the best spots for survival. However, those who do not mind getting lost in the vast oceans can discover some interesting facts about them, one of which is the different shades of the water.

Depending on the ocean biome type, the water can have different colors, similar to how swamps have dirty greenish water and the pale garden has a dull gray tone. You will find the following colors of water in different ocean biomes:

Warm Ocean: Bright cyan blue

Bright cyan blue Lukewarm Ocean: Teal blue

Teal blue Ocean: Medium teal

Medium teal Cold Ocean: Dark navy blue

Dark navy blue Frozen Ocean: Deep dark navy blue

Next time you find yourself in the middle of an ocean in Minecraft, take a moment to notice the color of the water and appreciate its beauty.

2) Bedrock-exclusive ocean achievement

Bedrock exclusive achievement (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

For players who do not know, Minecraft: Java Edition has an advancement system, while Bedrock Edition has an achievement system. Advancements are tracked on a world basis, while achievements are tied to the player's profile. While both systems share similar goals, Bedrock Edition has a few exclusive achievements.

One of them is "Sail the 7 Seas." As its name suggests, this achievement is earned by discovering all ocean biomes in the game. You will unlock it as soon as you enter every ocean biome.

Unfortunately, if you are a Java Edition player, you are most likely unaware of this exclusive achievement. Hopefully, Mojang will add it in a future update, as there are already advancements for exploring all Overworld and Nether biomes.

3) Unused ocean biomes

Unused biomes (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

Minecraft fans would be surprised to know just how many features exist in the game but remain unused. For example, Java Edition has unused mobs like the illusioner and the killer bunny, while Bedrock Edition has several unused biomes, including the legacy frozen ocean and deep warm ocean.

The legacy frozen ocean is an old variant of the modern frozen ocean biome. Instead of icebergs appearing every few chunks, it was a large flat stretch of nothing but ice blocks. Although this biome is still present in the game’s code, it remains unused — likely because it is far from visually appealing.

Similarly, the deep warm ocean biome exists in the game’s code. If you have been to a warm ocean biome, you may have noticed how shallow it is and how rarely it has a deep floor. Mojang has created a deep variant of this biome, but it does not generate naturally.

4) Rarity of ocean biomes

Rarest ocean biome (Image via Mojang & Sportskeeda Gaming)

There are eight types of ocean biomes in Minecraft. Like all biomes, they do not generate equally across the world.

The standard ocean biome is the most common, covering nearly 7.1% of the Overworld. In contrast, the deep frozen ocean biome is the rarest, taking up only 1.1%. If you ever come across a deep frozen ocean biome in the game, consider yourself lucky.

