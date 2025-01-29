Minecraft Java advancements vs Bedrock achievements: What's the difference?

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions mostly offer the same gaming experience. However, they have some striking differences in various aspects. Bedrock Edition offers a much more streamlined multiplayer function and lots of skin customization. On the other hand, Java Edition has some of the best mods, shaders, texture pack support, and different combat mechanics.

Another major difference between the two Editions is the type of rewards the game offers in the form of advancements and achievements. These are rewards players receive for doing certain activities in the game, like breeding animals, making iron gear, exploring structures and biomes, etc.

While Java Edition has advancements, Bedrock Edition has achievements. Here are all the major differences between the two reward systems in Minecraft editions.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Difference between Minecraft Java Edition advancements and Bedrock Edition achievements

Java Edition advancements

Trending

Java Edition's advancements (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft Java Editon offers rewards in the form of advancements. These advancements essentially offer players XP points after being completed.

One of the major points about advancements is that they are different for every world. This means that if a player has all the advancements unlocked in a world and heads to a brand new one, their advancements will not carry over. They will have to re-do all the tasks to get those advancements in the new world.

Another detail in Java Edition is that if players enable cheats and allow commands in a world, they will continue to receive advancements.

Lastly, there are a total of 122 advancements in Minecraft Java Edition that are categorized into five different tabs: Minecraft, Nether, The End, Adventure, and Husbandry.

Though the advancements page from the pause menu shows that they are connected to one another, players can get them in any order they like.

Bedrock Edition achievements

Bedrock Edition's achievements (Image via Mojang Studios)

When it comes to Bedrock Edition, the game rewards players in the form of achievements. These achievements also offer players XP points but can also be shown on different gaming platforms, like Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo, etc. They can show off their achievements on their profile and compare it with other players.

As opposed to Java Edition, Bedrock Edition achievements are not world-specific. This means that if a player achieves a milestone, they will no longer need to achieve it again in a new world. The achievements are essentially connected to the player's account itself.

Another major difference is that if players enable cheats and commands on a world, they will not be able to get any achievements on it. Right before activating cheats, the game will show a dialog box explaining this detail.

There are more achievements in Bedrock Edition than in Java Edition. From a total of 130 in regular Bedrock Edition, 93 are in Xbox 360 and Wii U editions, 87 are in Xbox One and Nintendo Switch editions, 111 are in PlayStation 4 edition, and 94 are in PlayStation 3 edition.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!