5 best Minecraft horror maps in 2025

As of January 2025, the Minecraft community has created hundreds of horror maps to push the limits of storytelling, atmosphere, and gameplay mechanics. These maps offer a ton of amusement for enthusiasts of the genre. Horror maps often have hours of custom-made content, which makes them extremely unique.

The five standout maps attract players looking for exciting and immersive experiences. They can easily download these maps and play them alone or with friends, making them extremely sought after.

Minecraft Horror Maps in 2025

1) Evergrowth

Evergrowth is a puzzle map, but it has elements of suspense and mystery that can indeed create a feeling of unease. The core mechanics involve pushing blocks, yet the players encounter complex magnets, teleporters, and ice. A lot of these mechanics are similar to what you might see on a Minecraft SMP server.

There is also a giant glowing tree at the center, which adds to the mysterious atmosphere by enticing players to discover what lies behind it. This puzzle with a backstory was made by the creator, Gamemode 4. Evergrowth properly combines challenging puzzles with an enigmatic ambiance.

2) Oculus

Oculus is a psychological horror map in which the boundary between reality and perception is slightly blurred. Players take on the role of a character living with their partner in an apparently normal house. However, when disturbing alterations begin to manifest, it falls upon the protagonist to unravel what exactly is the truth behind the entity that has occupied their residence.

For proper gameplay, the Minecraft map requires Optifine 1.20.1, and delivers highly immersive narrative gameplay in general. Optifine is also good if you play any other Minecraft game modes, such as Minecraft OneBlock servers, so you should definitely consider getting Optifine.

3) The Cannibal 2

In The Cannibal 2, players find themselves in a terrifying scenario, where an escaped lunatic cannibal from the close-by asylum is chasing them. The map offers very tense and frightening conditions, allowing players to challenge their survival against an unyielding foe.

While it delivers an intense ambience, playing The Cannibal 2 also involves thrilling gameplay that makes this title a must for any horror fan. This Minecraft map would be a fantastic one to attempt to play with your friends.

4) Cursed Memories

Set in 1954 Japan, Cursed Memories puts Minecraft players in the role of a detective trying to find a missing girl. The case takes him to a place that was deserted after the Great War, haunted by memories and strange happenings.

The map is part of an interesting story and offers a ton of very ambient locations, making for an engrossing mystery that unfolds as players go deeper into the past. If you're interested in Japanese history, this horror game would definitely interest you.

5) The Backrooms Archives Vol.1

Inspired by the phenomenon of the Backrooms urban legend, The Backrooms Archives Vol. 1 attempts to recreate that haunting feeling of walking through never-ending, convoluted corridors. There are two playable chapters in the map, and each provides a distinct viewpoint on those who have gotten lost in the backrooms.

Players discover the tragic stories of their characters through faded VHS tapes, which then play an immersive narrative role in the horror experience. Make sure that you're following the rules of the map if you decide to try out the Backrooms Archives, as it will make the experience as authentic as possible.

