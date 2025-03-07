4 myths non-players have about Minecraft 

Minecraft has been around for over a decade, yet many people who've never played the game still have some wild misconceptions about it. Maybe they saw a pixelated cow once and decided it was just a weird kids' game or heard someone talk about building houses out of dirt and figured that was the whole point.

Whatever the reason, these myths deserve to be busted. Let's break down four of the biggest misconceptions non-players have about Minecraft and why they're totally off the mark.

Note: This article is subjective and opinionated. It is a reflection of the writer’s personal opinions.

The truth about Minecraft

1) Minecraft has no story

At first glance, Minecraft might not seem to have much of a story. It might feel like a game where you just punch trees, build houses, and endlessly mine blocks. But if you dig a little deeper, you'll find that the game does have a story. The beauty of its lore is that it's scattered across the world in fragments.

Abandoned mineshafts, ruined portals, ancient cities, they're all clues hinting at a lost civilization. The ultimate goal of the game is to reach the End dimension and defeat the Ender Dragon. Even beyond that, the most compelling stories aren't scripted. They're the ones you create yourself.

Maybe it's the time you and your friends built a whole village from scratch or that one night you barely survived a zombie horde in a tiny dirt shack. The game gives you the tools, but the stories are all yours.

2) It looks ugly

The game can look beautiful at times and if you add texture packs, it will look even better (Image via Mojang Studios || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Okay, yes, the game is blocky. But that's kind of the whole point. The game's pixelated art style isn't about cutting corners or being lazy. It's an aesthetic choice that has given the world of the game its unique charm. The simple visuals allow Minecraft to run smoothly on pretty much any device.

What's more, Minecraft's simplicity makes player creations stand out even more. People have built everything from entire cities to working calculators using just blocks. And if you're still not a fan of the graphics, countless texture packs and shaders can make the game look stunning.

3) It's just for kids

Sure, kids love the game but they're not the only ones playing. Its appeal lies in its versatility. Whether you're seven or seventy, there's something in the game for you. Want to explore endless worlds and build massive castles?

Go for it. Prefer to tinker with redstone and create working machines? That's there too. In the mood for some survival action or competitive PvP? Minecraft's got that covered as well. There are whole communities of players who treat the game like digital LEGO, creating breathtaking builds and sharing them with the world.

Fun fact: Minecraft is used in classrooms to teach everything from coding to environmental science. It's way more than just a kids' game, it's a platform for creativity and learning.

4) There's no combat

People who say there is no combat in the game have never been ambushed by a skeleton or a creeper. This can be extremely difficult and frustrating when you have been trying to mine diamonds at three in the morning. Minecraft isn't a combat-focused game but it has its fair share of action. Every night, survival will be a struggle in the Overworld.

The Nether, which is a more dangerous dimension, is packed with hostile mobs like ghasts and piglins. The End dimension pits you against the Ender Dragon in a full-on boss fight. Combat might be simple compared to other games but that doesn't mean it isn't satisfying.

There's a certain thrill in surviving a night surrounded by enemies, especially when you're low on health and desperately trying to return to your base.

