Minecraft player creates giant and realistic oil rig build

Minecraft enthusiasts have done it again, creating a digital construction on a whole new level. Redditor Kaizens87, in collaboration with Disableos, unveiled a colossal and strikingly realistic oil rig build that has left the gaming community awestruck. Spanning over 10 slides, the post showcases their hyper-realistic work from multiple angles, even providing a look inside the detailed interiors.

Many Minecraft fans shared their appreciation for the build. The work almost looks like real life, which is extremely difficult to pull off using just blocks. The original poster (OP) has truly demonstrated their talent with this masterpiece. Let’s take a look at some of the most interesting comments and discussions the post received.

Comment byu/Kaizens87 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Magma1358 commented that before they saw the “Minecraft builds community,” they thought those pictures were real life. Existing_Onion_3919 replied that they felt the same and had to double-check the subreddit they were in. OP responded with an emoji.

Fans discuss and appreciate the Reddit post (Image via Mojang Studios || Reddit/u/Kaizens87)

DoomguyInWarframe expressed their inability to imagine how OP managed to build the structure and inquired about the build time. They also praised the interior design, stating they respected those who completed interiors more than those who only built exteriors.

OP responded later, expressing their gladness and revealing that the build took approximately two weeks. DoomguyInWarframe was amazed and shared that they honestly expected the build to take longer than two weeks, and complimented the work. OP responded by expressing their thanks.

More beautiful works shared by Minecraft fans on Reddit

The game's players are extremely talented (Image via Mojang Studios)

Minecraft subreddits feature a wide variety of content related to the game, but let's focus on the builds. One of the most insane creations is a complete recreation of the entire Zelda: Breath of the Wild map, which took the player a whopping three years to complete. Another player has spent over 13 years building a massive kingdom.

Fans have also recreated numerous famous monuments in the game. One such example is the Notre Dame de Laeken rebuilt block by block. Countless stunning creations like this can be found on Reddit, especially on r/Minecraft and r/Minecraftbuilds.

The players also excel at creating incredible artwork within the game. By strategically placing blocks in specific areas, they can form large-scale pixel paintings that, when viewed from a distance, resemble stunning pieces of art. The level of talent within the game's community is truly remarkable.

