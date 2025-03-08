6 best tips for Minecraft survival island challenge

While Minecraft is a survival-based game, it still drops players in an extremely vast world filled with resources that they can easily collect. This is why many in the community created custom experiences to increase the game's difficulty. One such way was to create a survival island challenge, in which players spawn on an island and need to survive with limited resources.

With that in mind, here are a few tips for surviving on an island in Minecraft.

6 great tips for Minecraft survival island challenge

1) Keep regrowing trees

Keep growing trees after chopping down the first one (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If players spawn on an island where there are trees or even a single tree, they are quite lucky. This is because the tree is the first essential feature that players can use. They can chop down the tree to get wood. However, they must also keep an eye on the leaves that vanish and drop valuable resources. Tree leaves have a chance of dropping saplings.

Players must always place all the saplings they receive from a tree. The saplings can grow into more trees, which players can then chop down to get more wood.

2) Create a crop farm

Crop farm is extremely useful if the island does not have any farm animals (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When players spawn on an island, there are chances that the land might not spawn any farm animals. Since one of Minecraft's survival mechanics is hunger, players will have to quickly find a way to make food. If there are no farm animals, the best way to make food is to create a crop farm.

This farm can primarily consist of wheat, since its seeds can be found by breaking short and tall grass on grass blocks.

A crop farm can be much more efficient if the farmland is sufficiently watered. Hence, the best place to make a crop farm is at the edge of the ocean.

3) Use more of the underground areas

Players can use lots of space underneath the ground (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Since players will have limited space on the surface of the island, they should quickly start digging and further explore the underground caves. Since underground areas will give players much more real estate, they can use the area to create storage spaces and even an entire base at the bottom of the island.

This way, they can protect themselves from Drowned zombies, phantoms, and other types of hostile mobs.

4) Protect the island against Drowned

Protect the base from Drowned zombies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Of course, players will protect themselves against all kinds of hostile mobs like skeletons, creepers, and zombies, but they must also be wary of the Drowned. Since players will be on an island, Drowned zombies can detect them and surround the island. Some of them can throw tridents that can deal a lot of damage.

Hence, players must protect themselves by creating a fence or a wall around the island. That said, they can build a gated opening if they want to explore the ocean.

5) Explore as much of the ocean as possible

The ocean can offer lots of new resources and loot (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

While players will not have enough land to explore, a massive ocean does surround them. They should quickly craft a boat and sail to find various resources and loot. Oceans can generate Ocean Monuments, Shipwrecks, and even Buried Treasures that can be found and looted.

Furthermore, some ocean vegetation, like sea pickles and kelp, can help players in the long run.

6) Explore the Nether as much as possible

The Nether must be explored in order to get as many resources as possible (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Minecraft has a total of three dimensions: Overworld, Nether, and End. Even if players only spawn on an island in the Overworld, they can still access the regular Nether terrain once they create a portal.

Since the Nether houses some extremely useful mobs like blaze, enderman, and piglins, players must explore the hellish realm as much as possible. They can get Nether-related resources like blaze rods, ender pearls, and other useful items from piglins through bartering.

