Top 6 things to get from the Nether in Minecraft

Nether is one of the most dangerous dimensions in Minecraft. It is filled with mysterious, hostile creatures and lava, making survival quite challenging. However, players still venture deep into the hellish realm since it contains some extremely useful resources.

Ad

Here is a list featuring some of these aforementioned resources, which players can acquire from Minecraft's Nether.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

List of 6 items to get from Minecraft's Nether realm

6) XP from nether quartz blocks

Nether quartz blocks can be mined for gaining XP (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

XP is an important resource that players can collect from performing multiple activities in Minecraft, like mining useful ores, killing hostile mobs, breeding animals, and more. When they enter the Nether for the first time, chances are that they will find nether quartz ore block, which will essentially be white nether quartz in red netherrack.

Ad

Trending

Upon mining this block, players will receive a lot of XP and nether quartz. While the nether quartz can be used to create nether quartz blocks for building structures, the XP gained from it can be substantial, especially for beginners who might not have dedicated XP farms.

5) Glowstone

Glowstone can be used in many ways (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Glowstone is another useful resource that players should obtain from the Nether. These are light-emitting blocks usually found generating on the Nether's ceiling. When mined with a non-silk touch enchanted pickaxe, these will drop as glowstone dust.

Ad

The dust itself can be useful in making more powerful potions on a brewing stand, crafting spectral arrows, and glowstone blocks itself. Glowstone blocks can then be used to create respawn anchors, redstone lamps, and refill respawn anchors.

4) Ender pearls

Several enderman spawn in Warped Forest, who can drop ender pearls (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Players will encounter enderman in the Overworld before entering the Nether. However, these mysterious creatures will be much more common in the Nether's Warped Forest biome. If players solely aim to gather more ender pearls, they must explore the Nether, find a Warped Forest, and hunt down enderman.

Ad

The biome is great for creating a manual enderman farm as well. Players can stand underneath a two-block tall platform and simply hit angry endermen, who cannot reach players.

3) Netherite upgrade smithing template

Netherite upgrade smithing template is a necessary item to upgrade to netherite gear (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

In recent Minecraft versions, players will need a netherite upgrade smithing template to upgrade any diamond gear to netherite. This item is a necessary one to possess presently, and thus, an important resource one can gather from the Nether.

Ad

The netherite upgrade smithing template only has a 10% chance of generating in a normal chest in the Bastion Remnants; however, it has a 100% chance of generating in a treasure chest found in special Bastion Remnants only. It is a tough item to find in the Nether.

2) Blaze rods

Blaze will drop blaze rods that are important in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

One of the most important items to gather in the Nether are blaze rods. These items can only be dropped by blazes, which are fiery hostile mobs that spawn in the Nether Fortress. Inside the structure, they can either spawn randomly around it or from a dedicated spawner.

Ad

They shoot three small fireballs in quick succession. Players will need strong weapons to slay them successfully. Blaze has a 50% chance of dropping a blaze rod if defeated with a non-looting sword. Blaze rods can be used to craft a brewing stand, an End rod, a copper bulb, and blaze powder.

Blaze powder is the primary fuel to create any kind of potion on a brewing stand. Furthermore, it is also used to create eyes of ender, which help players find the stronghold where the End portal is located.

Ad

1) Ancient debris

Ancient Debris is a rare Nether ore that contains netherite inside it (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

The most craved ore in the Nether is ancient debris. The reason is that netherite can be extracted from ancient debris. It is an extremely rare block that is found deep underneath the Nether, most commonly at Y level 15. However, even in the most common areas, it is still difficult to find. Ancient debris blocks can be mined by a diamond pickaxe and dropped as they are.

Ad

They can then be smelted in a furnace to extract netherite scraps. Four netherite scraps must be combined with four gold ingots to create one netherite ingot. Each netherite ingot can then be used to convert a diamond gear into netherite on a smithing table with the help of a netherite upgrade smithing template.

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!