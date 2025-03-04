Minecraft player discovers beautiful seed featuring village surrounded by a river and cherry blossom trees

A Minecraft player who goes by u/Fit_Wait9799 on Reddit recently shared a couple of images on a subreddit dedicated to showcasing seeds for beautiful game biomes and areas (minecraftseeds). The photos displayed a village surrounded by a river and cherry blossom trees. It’s a rare sight to see villages surrounded by these pink trees, making this discovery even more exceptional.

The original poster provided the seed and location details for the village, which are as follows:

Seed: 18518611556877391

Version: Java 1.21.4

Location (coordinates): -260/-520

Comment byu/Fit_Wait9799 from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

In response to this post, u/Modest-One praised the original poster, calling the world truly worth sharing.

Additionally, u/hgreen1228 informed Bedrock Edition players that the village can be found just outside the cherry blossom grove at the coordinates: -344, -808.

Comment byu/Fit_Wait9799 from discussion inminecraftseeds Expand Post

u/HensRightsActivist then asked if there was a way to get the same seed on Bedrock Edition. u/Rai_Gui replied, noting that while the seed will generate the same terrain, the village itself won’t spawn in exactly the same spot. This is because while all terrains are generated the same way in both versions, structures like villages and temples may appear in different spawn locations.

u/MikeyboyMC confirmed that the seed works and encouraged the commenter to try it themselves.

Redditors react to the cherry blossom seed (Image via Reddit)

Another player, u/Fryndlz, mentioned that there is an ancient city beneath the village. If true, this would certainly make the seed one of the most fascinating ones shared on the subreddit.

Players also mentioned there are other great structures nearby (Image via Reddit)

u/One-Clock-6016 jokingly commented about how much better the area would look if they could cut down the cherry blossom forest and create a grey road around it.

u/CoraxtheRavenLord added to the joke, humorously suggesting that it would be the perfect spot for a Walmart parking lot.

Finding rare structures and locations in Minecraft

Minecraft players discovers an underground village (Image via Reddit/Enderfy17 || Mojang Studios)

The blocky world of Minecraft is generated using a numerical code. Everything might seem random, but there is an underlying structure to them. The seed value is a number that determines how the game generates a world.

When a seed is entered, Minecraft’s world-generation algorithm uses it to create a map. This means that if two players use the same seed, they will get the same world with the same structures in the same locations. However, different versions of the game may change how a seed generates terrain.

Fans have come across a number of rare structures that are worth sharing. For example, a player recently found a Minecraft village hidden inside a cave. Other finds include extremely tall pillager towers, desert temples floating in the middle of the ocean, and much more.

