Minecraft player builds amazing train yard using Create mod

A Minecraft player with the username u/blueplpaysmc10 shared a couple of images on the subreddit where players show off their builds in the blocky world. The pictures show a train station with some buildings and a train on tracks. However, these tracks look different from regular ones.

The original poster said they created a train yard in their Survival world using the Create mod. For those unaware, this mod introduces gears, belts, pulleys, and other engineering tools that allow players to build automated machines and factories. It is possible to make complex machines such as trains that have moving parts using this mod.

The user further added that this has a practical function of bringing lava from the nether to the overworld. In the comments, they included a link to the video of how the build works.

Comment byu/blueplaysmc10 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Reacting to this post, u/storand12 appreciated the Create mod, as it is not too powerful to make the game completely easy but adds some extra functions to Minecraft.

Comment byu/blueplaysmc10 from discussion inMinecraftbuilds Expand Post

Another user named u/EmeraldBoiii said they thought about making a railway system using the same mod before coming across the post. The user said they now plan to attempt the same build.

Redditors react to the train build (Image via Reddit)

u/ericsipi said Create is a mod they would want Mojang Studios to adapt in the Vanilla version of Minecraft. The game needs more moving elements and this mod would be the best source of inspiration for it. The original poster replied, saying there were some plans of doing the same although they do not believe Mojang Studios will take the step.

Wonderful mods for Minecraft

The game add items such as jetpacks in the Vanilla version of Minecraft (Image via Mojang Studios)

Last year, Mojang Studios made some major changes to the nether portal, adding the ability to seamlessly carry mobs and items into the underworld. However, the developers need to add more items and mechanics to allow full utilization of the game’s true potential. The best part is they don’t need to look far for inspiration.

Some of the most powerful mods add advanced machines and automation to the blocky world. For example, the Create mod adds gears, pulleys, and conveyor belts.

Another powerful mod is Tinkers’ Construct, which improves the tool-making system. It allows players to craft custom tools and weapons with different materials, making them stronger and more durable.

The Applied Energistics 2 mod introduces a storage system that helps players organize large amounts of items. It uses a digital network to store and access items easily. These are just a few mods with amazing mechanics.

