New Minecraft snapshot hints that Mojang might have no intentions to discontinue Java Edition in the future

A new Minecraft Java Edition snapshot, version 25w09a, was just made available by Mojang Studios. In this snapshot, they introduced a new feature called fallen trees. What's interesting is that this feature was brought to Java Edition from Bedrock Edition, something that is not a common occurrence.

The addition of fallen trees to Java Edition might hint that Mojang is not planning to discontinue the older edition anytime soon.

Note: This article is entirely subjective, speculative, and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why the addition of fallen trees to Minecraft Java Edition could mean that the edition will not be discontinued

Mojang is bringing features from Bedrock Edition to Java Edition

Fallen Trees is coming to Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In Minecraft snapshot 25w09a, a special feature was introduced that came from Bedrock Edition. The feature was fallen trees that were generated in almost all forested Overworld biomes. Previously, this feature was exclusive to Bedrock Edition. With Minecraft's upcoming game drop, however, it will also be added to Java Edition.

The reason why this is a clear hint that Mojang might not discontinue Java Edition is because they are also bringing Bedrock-exclusive features to Java. If Mojang already had plans to discontinue Java Edition in the future, they would have not worked hard to bring a Bedrock Edition feature to the older version.

Why doubts were created regarding Java Edition's discontinuation

Many in the community feel that Mojang might discontinue Java Edition (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

For the uninitiated, Mojang is on a mission to bring parity between the two editions. Most features that were present in Java Edition are slowly making their way to Bedrock Edition. However, not a lot of Bedrock-exclusive features were pouring into Java Edition.

Features like hardcore mode, add-ons, one-block crawling, and other Java-exclusive features arrived in Bedrock in recent updates.

This one-way shift in features sparked many questions about Java Edition's future. The community discussed whether Mojang was simply draining Java Edition-exclusive features to Bedrock Edition before discontinuing the older version entirely.

Another major reason why the community felt Java Edition could be discontinued is because of how difficult it could be for Mojang and Microsoft to frequently release updates for both Editions. Furthermore, they also discussed how Bedrock Edition was bringing more revenue because of its Minecraft Marketplace.

That said, the Bedrock-exclusive fallen trees feature being added to Java Edition could mean that the parity between the editions is equal. It could mean that Mojang is trying to bring both editions closer rather than planning to discontinue one in the future.

