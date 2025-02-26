How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview on February 26, 2025. This experimental build introduced some interesting features, ranging from enabling achievements with add-ons to updating the sheep color spawn rules. Additionally, it also modified and changed existing features to improve the gameplay experience for players.

However, this beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. It is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S console

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview using an active internet connection and an official copy of the game. This experimental build can also be accessed with an active Xbox Game Pass regular or Ultimate edition subscription. Here's how:

Launch the Xbox app store or your Game Pass Library on your preferred console. Go to the game library on your console and open the search bar. Type or search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview is listed, select it and hit the "Install" button. Wait for the required update files to get downloaded. Additionally, it is recommended to ensure that you do not turn off your device or lose internet connectivity to prevent the files from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview to earn achievements with add-on enabled (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the homepage, the game library, or from the "Frequently Played" tab on your console. Go to the sidebar on the left and click on the "Preview" button. Then, select the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Once done, select the "Download" button and wait for the required files and assets to be installed. Ensure that your console is not turned off and has a stable internet connection during the update to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview from the individual app store listing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Mojang recently introduced beta support for mobile, allowing players to try experimental builds and previews on the Minecraft Pocket Edition for supported Android and iOS devices.

Here's how you can obtain the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview on your mobile device:

Android

Go to the Google Play Store application on your preferred mobile device. Visit the Minecraft page or simply search "Minecraft" in the app store to open the store listing. Scroll to the bottom of the store listing and tap the "Join the Beta" button. Wait for the update files and assets to be downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, this will replace the existing release edition with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the official TestFlight app and go to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Ensure that there are slots available for sign-up. If not, you can check back on the first of the next month to see if any empty slots open up. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Now, wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the experimental build. Open the email and click the "View in TestFlight" button or follow the link to accept it. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to get the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device. Additionally, it is recommended to play the preview build at least once a month to maintain access since slots are very limited.

It is also worth mentioning that if you are an existing beta and preview user, you can visit the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest available build. You will notice that the "Open/Play" button on the store listing has been replaced by an "Update" button. Once the files and assets are installed, you can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Check out the latest features like achievements with add-ons and new sheep color rules in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

You can get the Minecraft Bedrock edition from the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store. Once downloaded and logged in, follow these steps to try out the 1.21.70.25 beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview

Open the Microsoft store and queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing version like the Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview installed on your device, you will have to visit the Microsoft Store app. Go to the app library and manually queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview by following these steps:

Visit the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games.

Click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait for the game files to get installed.

However, if you do not get the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, click the "Get Updates" button in the top-right part of the listing. This will manually queue the available updates.

Apart from this, you can open the Xbox app to update to the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview. Go to the list of installed apps and games on the sidebar and click on the preview edition. Then, click the "Update" button to experience the new features and changes in the latest Minecraft Bedrock experimental build.

For new Beta edition players

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview from the official game launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time downloading a beta and preview, start by going to the official Minecraft launcher. Choose Bedrock from the list of available editions and follow these steps to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview:

Expand the lower drop-down menu on the left marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button. This will open up the list of available installation options.

Click on the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Once done, hit the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview.

It will take a while for all the update files and assets to get downloaded and installed. Once completed, you can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.25 beta and preview features ahead of its official release.

