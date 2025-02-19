How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview

Mojang Studios released the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview on February 19, 2025. This experimental build introduced a host of interesting features, ranging from new mob-spawn egg designs to new wolf sounds. Apart from this, it also makes modifications and changes to existing items and blocks for improvements in the gameplay experience.

It is important to remember that this beta and preview is accessible only on Xbox One and Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android/iOS devices, and Windows 10/11 PCs. It is not supported on trial versions or inactive Game Pass subscriptions.

How to download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview for all compatible platforms

Xbox One and Series X/S console

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview from the game library (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview using an active internet connection and a licensed copy of the game. Additionally, you can also access it with an active Xbox Game Pass regular or Ultimate edition subscription.

Here are the steps:

Launch the Xbox app store or your Game Pass Library on your desired console. Head to the game library and open the search bar. Search for "Minecraft Preview". Once the preview is listed, select it, and click on the "Install" button. Wait for the required assets and files to get downloaded. Additionally, make sure that you do not turn off your device or lose internet connectivity during the update to prevent the files from getting corrupted.

PlayStation 4 and 5

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview to experience the new mob-spawn eggs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

You can download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview on your PlayStation device by following these steps:

Open Minecraft from the console's homepage, the game library, or from the "Frequently Played" tab. Go to the sidebar on your left side and click on the "Preview" button. Next, hit the "Get Playstation 4/5 Preview" button (depending on your console). Now, click on the "Download" button and wait for the required files and assets to be installed. It is important to ensure that your console is not turned off and has a stable internet connection to prevent game file corruption.

Android/iOS devices

Download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview from the app store listing (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Mojang recently expanded beta support for mobile devices, allowing players to try experimental builds and previews on the Minecraft Pocket Edition for Android and iOS.

Here's how you can obtain the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview on your preferred mobile device:

Android

Head over to the Google Play Store application on your preferred device. Go to the Minecraft page or simply search "Minecraft" in the app to open the store listing. Scroll to the bottom of the app store listing and click the "Join the Beta" button. Wait till the game files and assets are downloaded and successfully installed. Once done, this will replace the latest release edition with the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview.

iOS

Download and install the official TestFlight app and head over to the Minecraft beta and preview page. Make sure there are slots available for sign-up. If not, check back on the first of the next month to see if any empty slots open up. Sign up for the beta and preview using your linked account. Wait till you receive an email on your registered ID containing links for the experimental version. Open the email and click the "View in TestFlight" button or follow the link to accept it. Choose "Install" (for new beta users) or "Update" (for existing users) to access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview on your compatible iOS device. Additionally, make sure to play the preview build at least once a month to maintain access since slots are very limited.

Additionally, if you are an existing beta and preview user, you can also head to the individual app store (Android/iOS) to update to the latest available build. You will see that the "Open/Play" button on the store listing has been replaced by an "Update" button. Once the necessary files have been installed, you can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

You can try the latest features like spawn-egg designs and leaf litter variants in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview if you have a copy of the Bedrock Edition installed on your preferred Windows 10/11 device.

You can purchase the Minecraft Bedrock edition from the official Mojang website or the Xbox/Microsoft Store. Once downloaded and successfully logged in, here's how you can try out this latest beta and preview on your PC:

For players with an existing beta and preview:

Head over to the Microsoft app to queue the update for the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If you have an existing version like the Bedrock 1.21.70.23 beta and preview installed on your device, you must visit the Microsoft Store app. Head over to the app library and queue the update for Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview with the following steps:

Head to the Games tab on the Microsoft Store and scroll down or search for "Minecraft Preview" in the list of installed games.

Click on the "Update" button next to the listing and wait till the game files are installed.

However, if you do not get the "Update" button next to the Preview listing, you can just click the "Get Updates" button in the top-right part of the page. This will manually queue the list of updates.

Additionally, you can visit the Xbox app to update to the latest experimental build. Go over the list of installed apps and games on the sidebar on the left and select the preview edition. Next, click the "Update" button to experience the new features and changes in the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview.

For new Beta edition players

Download the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview from the official launcher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

If this is your first time downloading a beta and preview, head over to the official Minecraft launcher and choose Bedrock from the list of available editions. Next, follow these steps to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview:

Expand the lower drop-down menu marked "Latest Release" next to the green "Play" button to open up the list of available installation options.

Select the "Latest Preview" option below it.

Once done, hit the "Play" button to download and install the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview.

It will take a while for all the files and assets to get downloaded and installed. Once done, you can access the Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.70.24 beta and preview and enjoy the array of new features and changes.

